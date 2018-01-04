Latest
Schapelle-Twitter-Poop

Schappelle Corby Has Already Ruined 2018: The Great Tweets Of @MarqueLawyers, Part II

By on Media & Culture

One of the really nice things about the festive season is holidays. Unless you work at New Matilda, in which case you don’t get them.

One of the really bad things about the festive season is… holidays, because if you work for Marque Lawyers (the firm that helps keep New Matilda out of prison, along with UTS law guru Geoff Holland) you do get holidays.

And that means that Marque’s official Twitter account goes quiet for a while. And that’s obviously bad for humanity.

On the better news front, Marque is back at work twittering, and the good folk from the World’s Most Unconventional, unConservative Law Firm have started 2018 at the pace they ended 2017… furiously.

Schapelle Corby and Peter Dutton come in for a special mention, along with Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.

Over to Marque… and follow them if you aren’t already… champagne comedy mixed with dripping sarcasm combined with sober legal advice!

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the publisher and editor of New Matilda. He is the former founding managing editor of the National Indigenous Times and Tracker magazine. Chris has won a Walkley Award, a Walkley High Commendation and two Human Rights Awards for his reporting. He lives in Brisbane and splits his time between Stradbroke Island, where New Matilda is based, and the mainland.

