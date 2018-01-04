Schappelle Corby Has Already Ruined 2018: The Great Tweets Of @MarqueLawyers, Part II

One of the really nice things about the festive season is holidays. Unless you work at New Matilda, in which case you don’t get them.

One of the really bad things about the festive season is… holidays, because if you work for Marque Lawyers (the firm that helps keep New Matilda out of prison, along with UTS law guru Geoff Holland) you do get holidays.

And that means that Marque’s official Twitter account goes quiet for a while. And that’s obviously bad for humanity.

On the better news front, Marque is back at work twittering, and the good folk from the World’s Most Unconventional, unConservative Law Firm have started 2018 at the pace they ended 2017… furiously.

Schapelle Corby and Peter Dutton come in for a special mention, along with Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.

Over to Marque… and follow them if you aren’t already… champagne comedy mixed with dripping sarcasm combined with sober legal advice!

Our bright hopes for 2018 lasted 24 hours, then Schapelle Corby released a pop song and ok we’re going back to bed see ya. — marquelawyers (@marquelawyers) January 2, 2018

It would be a bad law which deprived us of appreciating Schapelle’s full range of talents. No, she is free to sing. https://t.co/Fy3BqWfOuX — marquelawyers (@marquelawyers) January 2, 2018

Quite some coincidence that Kim and Trump have the same pet name for their penises. https://t.co/OI5AFnURJF — marquelawyers (@marquelawyers) January 3, 2018

As between “African gangs” and the actual fascist who now controls all the instruments of coercive state power, we know which one scares us more. https://t.co/AywKwk7dwt — marquelawyers (@marquelawyers) January 3, 2018

We’ll be voting with our feet again to #changethedate in 2018, opening for business on 26 January. We just think it’s the kinder way to be. — marquelawyers (@marquelawyers) December 20, 2017

Andrew Bolt has coined a new word, Christophobic, to describe Greens Senator @NickMcKim . Literally, fear of Jesus. Wait aren’t we supposed to be God-fearing, and isn’t Jesus actually God oh no it’s so confusing — marquelawyers (@marquelawyers) December 18, 2017

Bronwyn Bishop and integrity in the same sentence, redefining cognitive dissonance. https://t.co/WsbbMU2Xkx — marquelawyers (@marquelawyers) December 12, 2017

Brandis gone, Christian Porter the new Federal AG. We hold hopes for a return to a more traditional understanding of the role than George demonstrated. — marquelawyers (@marquelawyers) December 19, 2017