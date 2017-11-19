Blessed Are The Christian Rock Cakes: The Great Tweets Of Marque Lawyers

Admittedly, they help keep us out of jail, so we’re a little biased. But that’s not the only reason we love Marque Lawyers.

If you follow the Sydney law firm’s Twitter account, you’ll understand that not only do they ‘do law differently’, but that they have a somewhat acerbic wit. Nothing is sacred… well almost nothing – they posted a rather nice tweet recently about banning the climb at Uluru.

From celebrating Mark Latham falling off a chair and accusing The Australian of “running ads by Satan”, to “blessed are the Christian rock cakes for they will be protected from hungry gay mouths ”, a Sunday morning scanning Marque’s tweets is a thing to behold.

So, for your sabbath entertainment, here are some of the Great Tweets Of Marque Lawyers (you can follow them on Twitter here, by the way… and we should also note, we also love our in-house pro bono lawyer Geoff Holland. But Geoff doesn’t tweet. Wake up Geoff).

Blessed are the Christian rock cakes, for they will be protected from hungry gay mouths. https://t.co/YFPw979zzQ — marquelawyers (@marquelawyers) November 15, 2017

Consider: the main constituency with which Pauline Hanson shares her anti-marriage equality stance is made up of Chinese and Muslim Australians. Who “don’t assimilate” or share our values, she says. — marquelawyers (@marquelawyers) November 15, 2017

After much reflection, we’ve concluded that what today means is that this country is a lot better than its politicians. — marquelawyers (@marquelawyers) November 15, 2017

Our fortune cookies have arrived! In case you still needed a reason to come and visit us, this should seal the deal. pic.twitter.com/uGnmgkpZi4 — marquelawyers (@marquelawyers) November 15, 2017

It’s odd how we happily tolerate an open racist like Jacqui Lambie because she’s otherwise a good person, when racism is literally blind intolerance. — marquelawyers (@marquelawyers) November 14, 2017

It is slightly surprising that they managed to find someone madder than Malcolm Roberts to replace him. — marquelawyers (@marquelawyers) November 13, 2017

Our very own Jim Crow. https://t.co/RZ9q7fCsKQ — marquelawyers (@marquelawyers) November 12, 2017

Well, that does at least further confirm that Barnaby Joyce is an idiot. https://t.co/oCdWEE8I9C — marquelawyers (@marquelawyers) November 9, 2017

“Racist idiots” is a touch redundant, and minimising. The evil of racism is its effect, not its cause. — marquelawyers (@marquelawyers) November 9, 2017

The revelation that Texas was “not a guns situation” is an big relief, leaving only the mystery of how 26 people spontaneously combusted. — marquelawyers (@marquelawyers) November 6, 2017

Today would only have been funnier if Turnbull had said “I’m a strong leader” again. — marquelawyers (@marquelawyers) November 6, 2017

Reminiscent of the French government, May 1940. https://t.co/X76IxApONG — marquelawyers (@marquelawyers) November 13, 2017

The Battle of Beersheba reenactment had all the authenticity and dignity of a school nativity play. — marquelawyers (@marquelawyers) November 2, 2017