President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly appointed a close cousin and doppelganger to fill the role of United States Attorney General, after his original nominee, sex pest Matt Gaetz, withdrew to avoid details of his alleged offending being made public.

Gaetz, a former lawyer and Florida-based Congressman, has faced multiple investigations for several years, after close associate Joel Micah Greenberg, a former tax collector for Seminole County, pled guilty in May 2021 to multiple federal charges, including sex trafficking of a child, illegally producing a false identification document, aggravated identity theft, wire fraud, stalking, and conspiracy.

Following his November 5 election victory, Trump announced Gaetz was his choice for the AG’s role. But a few days later, Gaetz issued a statement withdrawing from the contest, claiming “political distractions” were hampering the transition to the Trump/Vance presidency.

In fact, Gaetz’s withdrawal from the job, and his resignation from Congress, prevented the release of a report into allegations he was involved in sex trafficking of minors, which was due just a few days later.

I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback – and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance… — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 21, 2024

It’s believed to be the first time in recorded history Gaetz has voluntarily withdrawn any part of his body from anything.

In response, Trump appointed his cousin and well-known family lookalike, Peter Proboscis, to the role.

In an exclusive interview with New Matilda, Mr Proboscis acknowledged that serving as America’s Attorney General would be a challenging chapter of his life, particularly given the widespread criminality within his broader family.

“Heh… heh… heh… hah… heh,” Mr Proboscis said.

