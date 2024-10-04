Iconic Queenslander-TV Presenter Fiona MacDonald Announces Her Own Passing, Aged 67

If you feel like being inspired (albeit a little sad) it’s worth checking out the Instagram page of popular 90s TV presenter Fiona MacDonald, who passed away late this week, aged 67.

If you’re GenX, or the end of Gen Y, you’ll remember MacDonald as the upbeat co-host of ‘It’s A Knockout’, the most ‘Queensland’ game show ever conceived, pitting teams from different states against each other in a series of ridiculous challenges.

Not to be mistaken with her sister, Jacki MacDonald (also a TV presenter on Hey Hey It’s Saturday!), Fiona also co-hosted ‘Wombat’, a children’s show that was a forerunner to ‘Agro’s Cartoon Connection’. MacDonald played the foil to hyper-naughty puppet Agro, the alter ego of Jamie Dunn (who himself ended up in Brisbane radio, finishing up with a lengthy stint on Aboriginal station 98.9 FM).

After leaving television and the public gaze, MacDonald became a wine expert. Yesterday, she announced her own death via her Instagram page.

“Farewell my friends. My sister Kylie is posting this because I have left the building – Hopefully I’m looking down from a cloud. Last night brought an end to a very tough few months. Was very peaceful the boys and Kylie stayed with me to say goodbye. While I’ve never wanted to die, the thought of leaving my tortured body was a relief.

The last few months have been tough. Unable to swallow normal food, the tube feeding that should have sustained me didn’t work because my gut couldn’t tolerate any of the multiple brands of protein drinks. It went straight in and straight out.

I have been slowly starving, growing weaker and weaker. I’ve also developed terrible back pain because my muscles aren’t supporting my frame.

The black humour that served me well through the first years of this journey turned to despair. I made the decision after much soul searching to cease all medical supports and finally go into hospital for end of life palliative care. When you love life as much as I do, it takes a great deal of courage to make choices that lead to farewell.



So let’s not call it goodbye as I hope to see you again on the other side. Until then: “May the wind be always at your back, May the sun shine warm upon your face, May the rain fall softly upon your fields until we meet again, And may God hold you in the hollow of His hand.”

I carry your love and laughter with me and hope you’ll remember mine.”

MacDonald was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease almost three years ago in November 2021. The average life expectancy from diagnosis is just two years, with sufferers gradually losing the use of their limbs, and the ability to speak, swallow and breathe.

MacDonald’s battle with the disease was profiled in a 2023 edition of Australian Story.

Fiona MacDonald is survived by her sons Rafe and harry, and her sisters Jacki and Kylie.

She has hosted a long–running GoFundMe page raising money for MND research.