‘Whimsical Skedaddler’: We’re Only Two Days In, And We’ve Already Found The Best Video Of 2026

Good things come to those who wait… and then sometimes, good things arrive really, really quickly.

Behold, a video currently going viral on social media which will, almost certainly, turn out to be the best video of 2026 (or at least, the best video that went viral in 2026… it was published the day before New Years). And we’re only a couple of days in… which should tell you something about how good it is.

The clip features “cultural commentator” Mysta Crooks’, a Jamaican comedian with just over 5,000 followers on Instagram. Watch the video first – I don’t want to spoil the punchline – then we’ll discuss…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny C (@mysta.crooks)



Crooks is all about ‘the whimsy’, something on which he appears to have declared his own personal war of interest. Which is probably how he also came up with this video, in which he describes a series of dance moves by an Appalachian hillbilly as ‘Yabbadabbadoos’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny C (@mysta.crooks)

“I don’t think y’all understand the depths of the whimsical anthropology,” says Crooks. Which is almost certainly true. Most of us don’t.

One person who probably does is Liam Costello, the performer in the first video, and an Irish Dancing World Champion, several times over. In the spirit of all things Irish, Liam is not actually from Ireland. He’s Australian… we’ve always done Ireland so much better than the Irish.

And before the urge to bully Liam overwhelms you, this is also him… he is in every sense of the word, a professional skedaddler, and so much more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Costello (@liiamcostello)

If you’re on Instagram, you can follow Crooks here. And you can follow Liam here. And you can follow Garron Noone here… he’s nothing to do with this story, beyond being the second most Irish thing on Instagram behind Liam Costello.