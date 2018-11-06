EDITORIAL: The Difference Between Us And Them

The latest editorial in the New Matilda digest, which you can sign up for (free) here.

It’s always good in business, I’m told, to emphasise the difference between you and your competitors.

Thus, a fortnight ago, New Matilda published a lengthy investigation which alleged that Greens MP Jeremy Buckingham sexually assaulted a former staffer in 2011. At the same time, Fairfax media published a story that complained Greens MP David Shoebridge’s wife had an expensive house.

Last weekend, we also published a lengthy investigation into human rights abuses in West Papua, after sending UK Journalist of the Year Michael Gillard there in March (and again in June), posing as a doctor. Journalists are not allowed in the region. They can be jailed, or worse. We helped financed Michael’s trip with $1,000 prizemoney we won in the United States earlier this year (the Andrew Schneider Memorial Award) for a previous investigation by Michael which revealed a Kazakhstan absestos company was involved in an international spying ring targetting anti-asbestos activists.

Correspondingly, also over the weekend, Fairfax published its latest Luxury magazine, which told you where to find good pearls, and how to buy a Tesla.

