New Matilda Editorial December 19, 2023

No prizes for guessing the reason behind our sense of urgency. No doubt you’ve been watching the unfolding catastrophe in Gaza with a growing sense of horror and grief. Israel has perpetrated a lot of atrocities in its brief 75-year history, but we’ve never seen anything quite on this scale. As I write this, the death toll in Gaza is rapidly approaching at least 20,000, and more than 40 per cent of those killed are children, which makes it officially one of the most indiscriminate slaughters of children in modern history.

Sitting on the other side of the world, it’s hard not to feel helpless and hopeless. But there are ways you can contribute, and one of the most important is to get informed. New Matilda has launched a new video series called #FreePalestine. Its aim is to try and guide readers to in-depth and accurate information that puts this horrific event in some sort of useful context. We’re also trying to elevate voices in opposition to the slaughter, particularly Australian voices, although we hope in the course of our ongoing reporting to also directly challenge those who might support Israel’s actions.

You can watch our first video here on the NM website, or here on Youtube. It’s a lengthy interview with Dr Peter Slezak, one of Australia’s most prominent Jewish pro-Palestinian activists. Dr Slezak doesn’t mince words in his summation of Israel’s conduct both historically and today.

This week, we’ll also release the second video in the series, a three-hour discussion with Nasser Mashni, the president of the Australia Palestine Advocacy Network (APAN). Later in the week, you’ll also hear from Richard Falk, former ‘Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967’, along with more Australian-Palestinian voices.

