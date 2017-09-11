The Former President Of Mexico Just Took His Trolling Of Donald Trump Up A Notch

New Matilda’s Insider first reported on this back in June, but former Mexican president Vicente Fox is back trolling the world’s most powerful man.

In a video released last week, by Youtube Channel SuperDeluxe, Fox opens the batting by referring to Trump as “last year’s rotting Halloween Pumpkin”. Things get much more scathing from that point forward.

The apparent reason for the video is Fox officially announcing his candidacy for President of the United States in 2020. Under the US constitution, you must have been born in the US to run for president. Fox figures if Trump can make it to the oval office, then anyone can.

We won’t spoil anymore of the punch-lines, but just know that it’s worth sticking around until the end of the 5:47 minute video, when Fox shows a new range of ‘Make America Great Again’ caps, including ‘Always ask before grabbing a pussy’.

Enjoy.