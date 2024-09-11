Black Witness: Why Is This Ad Appearing?

New Matilda does not accept advertising revenue. Instead, we give away our banner advertising to charities, not-for-profits and friends (businesses and other organisations) who share our ethics and our aspirations, particularly those in regional and remote parts of Australia.

Black Witness is the first book by renowned Australian journalist Dr Amy McQuire.

Long term readers will recall that Amy used to work for New Matilda. She was also a colleague of editor Chris Graham’s at the National Indigenous Times, where she began her career as a 17-year-old cadet, before going on to edit the publication, and then later serving as editor of Tracker Magazine.

Amy also worked as a researcher on John Pilger’s epic 2014 film, Utopia. She currently co-hosts Curtain The Podcast, which was named one of the top 25 true crime podcasts by New York’s Vulture magazine. In 2019 she won a Clarion Award and was nominated for a Walkley Award for her essay on the wrongful conviction of Aboriginal man Kevin Henry, and in 2023 she won Meanjin’s Hilary McPhee Award for brave essay writing for her piece on the disappearing of Aboriginal women. She is an Indigenous postdoctoral fellow at the Queensland University of Technology.

To give you some idea of the impact of Amy’s writing over the past two decades, she was named in her first federal police search warrant within a couple of weeks of starting her career. Her investigative journalism helped expose the ABC’s infamous reporting that led to the racist Northern Territory intervention, and since then, she’s written on every major Indigenous affairs issue in the country (and beyond – Amy’s work has also focussed on international Indigenous rights), and she’s widely regarded as one of the most influential black voices in the country.

Amy is a Darumbal and South Sea Islander woman from Rockhampton, Central Queensland, and resides in Brisbane with her partner and two beautiful kids.

