A Palestinian Walks Into A Bar…

There’s a thousand ways to show your support for Palestinians right now. Attending protest marches is one of the most important, but one of the quickest and easiest ways is to support what Palestinian people do, where-ever they may do it.

Sammy Obeid is a Palestinian-American who describes himself as a “math comic”… no really, a “math comic”. If that doesn’t appeal to your inner nerd (then why are you reading New Matilda for a start…?) then he also specialises in puns, and he’s not too shabby on the ‘crowd work’ front, as the video below makes abundantly clear.

You can follow Sammy on his Instagram here, subscribe to his Youtube channel here; and you can watch his full 45 minute special Martyr In A Safe Place here.