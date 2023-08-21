Under 100 Words: The ‘Yes’ Vote For A Voice To Parliament Explained

Do you believe Indigenous people should be consulted about laws that affect them before they’re introduced? If you answered ‘Yes’ then you also have to vote ‘Yes’ for the Voice to Parliament.

It wouldn’t give Aboriginal people the right to block legislation. It would simply force politicians to consult them before laws were passed, a basic right all other Australians already enjoy.

Some politicians oppose the Voice because they’ll no longer be able to use legislation to attack Aboriginal people.

It’s distressing that in 2023 Australia has to enshrine basic rights like this in our Constitution. But that’s our reality.