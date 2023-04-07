Latest
Happy Friday: A Bubble Puppy… A Puppy That Lives In A Bubble!

If you’re familiar with the hit sitcom Seinfeld, then you’d be aware of one of the best episodes they ever made, The Bubble Boy. That’s right, a boy that lives in a bubble.

Well, meet Sally, a baby dog that spent her early days also in a bubble. Happy Friday, and you’re welcome.

 

