Turns Out America’s Most Famous Celtic Punk Band Don’t Like Donald Trump

They’re one of the world’s best known Celtic punk rock bands, and unarguably America’s most famous. And as it turns out, perhaps unsurprisingly, the Dropkick Murphys don’t think very much of Donald Trump.

At a live show over the weekend, during the Allentown State Fair in Pennsylvania, co-lead singer Ken Casey launched into what will surely go down in history as one of the truly great political rock rants.

“If you were part of a union or working class people who were allowed to build a better life in the middle class in America, you fucken listen to us. Coz if you’re out there buying those fucking hats that these swindlers are selling at that fucking fair – I’m sorry kids, I know there’s kids here – then you’re part of the problem and I’ll tell you why,” screamed Casey.

“Coz you’re being duped by the greatest swindler in the history of the world. You’re being duped by a bunch of grifters and billionaires who don’t give a shit about you or your family. They care about their fucking tax breaks and the money they can put in their pocket.

“If you consider yourself a patriot and you’re spouting off that election denial shit, I will fight your ass outside if you want to.

“Wake the fuck up. We’re working class people. These people are the fucking rich, the billionaires, and they don’t give a shit.

“Thank you for listening.”

When the @DropkickMurphys call out MAGA republicans it’s the greatest thing on earth. Cheers gents. Prayers up for Al’s mom. pic.twitter.com/FvNe0djf6N — Deathmatch Educator ↙️↙️↙️ (@robattitudev3) September 2, 2022

As far as politics goes, ‘The Murphys’, as they’re more casually known, wear theirs on their sleeve. They hail from the working class suburbs of Boston, Massachusetts and consistent with Celtic punk, that’s reflected in their music.

During the pandemic, The Murphy’s launched multiple initiatives to raise funds for Boston natives doing it tough, and to keep some of their own touring staff with a steady income. Their first streaming gig raised more than $60,000, their second raised over $700,000.

The Dropkick Murphy’s have a new album coming out later this month, called ‘This Machine Kills Fascists’. It’s an homage to American folk legend, Woody Guthrie, who frequently performed with that message scrawled across his guitar. Guthrie has been a major influence on The Murphy’s, and he’s probably best known for the ‘anthem’ This Land Is Your Land, which was written in response to God Bless America, and made famous by Bruce Springsteen.

You can pre-order and head about The Murphy’s next album here.