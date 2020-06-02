Together: A Song For A Country That Still Can’t Reconcile Its Dark Past

National Reconciliation Week ends tomorrow, and still, in so many ways, on so many fronts, so many non-Indigenous Australians routinely fail to understand how ‘lucky’ the ‘lucky country’ really is.

For some.

As the United States burns, it’s worth reflecting on our own dark past and our troubled present, and how many times our nation can reject the hand of friendship offered to us by the very people from whom we have taken so much.

There can never be reconciliation without truth, but in the meantime, this song from the amazing Barkindji singer-songwriter Nancy Bates will have to do.

