Sparkke(ling) Isolation: Thursday Night Knock Offs Streamed Live

Music and craft beer lovers can support their favourite local brewers, bands and musicians with the exciting new weekly music event, Thursday Night Knock Offs.

The ultimate way to experience the pub at home, Thursday Night Knock Offs will showcase some of this country’s best female bands and solo artists live from Sparkke* at the Whitmore’s stunning rooftop in Adelaide, South Australia.

Presented by craft beer champions and accelerators Founders First, Thursday Night Knock Offs is the best way to continue to enjoy local, live music until pubs are once again able to host live gigs.

Thursday Night Knock Offs, and its accompanying box of beers, Local Indie Craft Knock Offs (Knock Offs), will bring the pub to you with performances streamed on Facebook every Thursday evening from 6pm on the Sparkke Change Beverage Company Facebook and shared by all participating breweries through their social channels.

“Going to the pub to catch your mates and favourite band in the front bar with a local craft beer in your hand is one of the great Aussie traditions,” said Founders First’s Director of Venues and Hospitality Ash Cranston.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to do this of late, and local musicians, bands and craft breweries have been affected. We want to bring back this experience with Thursday Night Knock Offs to support some of our great music, brewing talents and pub culture.”

Thursday Night Knock Offs premieres tonight (Thursday, May 21) with emerging dark folk and alt-country talent Alana Jagt.

Following Alana on the line-up are: The Boys Club (May 28); The Eileens (June 4); and George Alice (June 11).

While enjoying the performances, music fans are able to support the artists via a PayPal donations account for each artist.

All artists and groups performing are all-female or female-fronted. In 2019, Triple J’s Hack program reported that just 21% of the top 100 songs played on the radio in 2018 were by solo female acts or all-female groups and that women songwriters only received 19% of APRA payments. This program presented a unique opportunity to bring women to the front.

“We are really grateful to Founders First for supporting the talented musicians that will be appearing in this series,” says Sparkke co-founder Kari Allen. “It’s extremely positive for all of the breweries involved and so exciting for Sparkke to be able to share the Whitmore’s beautiful rooftop space.”

Thursday Night Knock Offs will feature two 20-minute sets by artists and is run in conjunction with Founders First’s just-released mixed pack of craft beers, Knock Offs. This special case of beer is how craft beer lovers can continue to support the local craft beer industry.

Local Indie Craft Knock Offs are available across the country.

Available from Liquorland, Vintage Cellars and First Choice Liquor, Knock Offs’ 16 legendary beers from 16 legendary breweries have been hand-selected by Cicerone Tiffany Waldron and include brilliant beers from Sparkke, Stone & Wood, Young Henry’s, Ballistic, Jetty Road, Colonial and many more craft breweries from around Australia.

Get the full pub experience with Thursday Night Knock Offs every Thursday from 6pm.

Thursday Night Knock Offs Line-Up

May 21 | Alana Jagt

May 28 | The Boys Club

June 4 | The Eileens

June 11 | George Alice

#localcraftknockoffs

Indie Craft Collective and Founders First

Indie Craft Collective is the sales arm of craft beer champions and accelerators Founders First (FFL), an ASX listed company that leads the industry in supporting and growing independent craft brewery and distillery businesses, backing talented makers with a big vision. Their focus is on allowing founders to play to their strengths while the FFL team of industry experts supports by covering any gaps constraining growth and profitability. Founders First are passionate supporters and lovers of craft. foundersfirst.group

Alana Jagt

Alana Jagt’s captivating rasp soars over her blend of stormy alt-country and folk-rock noir that’s refreshing yet somehow familiar – it’s the sound of a thousand lonely AM radios one Sunday afternoon but exactly where and when is a mystery. Live she performs powerful, vocal-led solo affairs; playful trio shows; and with her six-piece, twin-guitar rock band.

Alana Jagt, pictured at the iconic rooftop bar at Sparkke at the Whitmore in Adelaide.

Since releasing her debut EP Wilderness (2017), Alana has performed at festivals such as The Adelaide Guitar Festival, Handpicked Festival and Scouted Adelaide. She’s also supported the likes of Didirri, Mick Thomas, Abbe May and Kasey Chambers.

http://alanajagt.com | https://www.facebook.com/alanajagtmusic

The Boys Club

The Boys Club is an all-female chord-less jazz trio, featuring award winning, internationally trained and Adelaide-based musicians, Kyrie Anderson (drums), Bonnie Aué (double bass) and Kate Fuller (voice) – a unique orchestration that has been hailed “outstanding” by Australian Jazz Magazine. Their debut EP I Like Men received two SA Music Award and two Australian Jazz Bell Award nominations. Their brand-new EP That’s a Big Guitar was released in 2020 at the Spiegeltent, during the Adelaide Fringe, and made it to third place on the national regional radio charts. While their first EP was all about exploring women’s relationships with men in the pre-feminist era through old swing tunes; The Boys Club’s new EP That’s a Big Guitar reflects on their own experiences as modern women, musicians, and feminists in a quirky, satirical way.

http://katefuller.com.au/the-boys-club |https://www.facebook.com/theboysclubtri

The Eileens

The Eileens are a group bristling with some of South Australian’s most formidable musicians, singers and writers. Prodigious from the outset, the group play a mix of country, folk and rock and roll. With complex, tight, blended harmonies and poetry that floats between the comedy of heartache and the melodrama of desire.

The band stars neo soul breakout sensation, Lauren Henderson (Boomskully) Seabass’ Annie Siegmann, bass player and gun for hire, Flick Freeman (Naomi Keyte, Immerman) and the inimitable Kyrie Anderson (Kaurna Cronin, The Bearded Gypsy Band, Aaron Thomas).

George Alice

George Alice, the 16-year-old singer/songwriter from Adelaide is having one of the biggest grade 11’s EVER. It was only late 2019 that George took out Unearthed High’s crown and stole the hearts of music fans around the world – but despite her age, she’s been at it for years. Releasing her first song at the age of 15, George’s debut track Circles took the Triple J crown over 1500 high school aged entrants. Since then, Circles has been streamed over 5-and-a-half million times and climbed to #1 on Australia’s viral charts, hit #31 on Spotify’s GLOBAL discovery chart and sat in the top ten of Triple J’s most played. George has since gone on to play to thousands of music fans at events and festivals including: Laneway, Rolling Sets, Taronga Zoo Twilight, Australian Tennis Open as well as opening up for Vera Blue and Tash Sultana.

http://instagram.com/georgealicemusic | http://facebook.com/georgealicemusic

* New Matilda owner Chris Graham is also a proud co-owner of Sparrke.