Smoke And Haze Makes ‘Thoughts And Prayers’ Hard to See, Argues Sydney Law Firm

DON’T MISS ANYTHING! ONE CLICK TO GET NEW MATILDA DELIVERED DIRECT TO YOUR INBOX, FREE!

Admittedly, they help keep New Matilda out jail, so we’re hopelessly biased. But if you’re not following Marque Lawyers’ Twitter account, then you’re missing some of the most sublime burns in the social media stratosphere.

Exhibit A: Here’s what Marque tweeted out earlier this morning… and bear in mind, this is a medium-sized law firm, very widely respected within an industry known for its general stuffiness.

Another one of those days in Sydney where it's a bit hard to see the thoughts and prayers through the smoke. But we know they're out there, and we are quieted. — marquelawyers (@marquelawyers) December 18, 2019

Marque’s tweets are scathing, frequently hilarious, and everything social media should be, but predominantly isn’t.

Exhibit B:

Actually really happy about this – saves a whole week of bothering to listen. https://t.co/Mxr0ZwNX7P — marquelawyers (@marquelawyers) October 14, 2019

And here’s a whole pile of other exhibits, all in a row. Enjoy.

Let she who has never joked about using people as speed bumps or starving them to death in prison cast the first stone. Some more top-shelf humour from KAK. https://t.co/Dk0vivH0Vy — marquelawyers (@marquelawyers) October 9, 2019

Fascinatingly, the Sydney Morning Herald couldn't find a room today for a single paragraph on this horrific story among its pages and pages of horse race spruiking. Why is that @smh? https://t.co/QUZrxbCUtd — marquelawyers (@marquelawyers) October 17, 2019

London police have banned all Extinction Rebellion protests tomorrow, just to prove that they can be as post-modern as the next guy. — marquelawyers (@marquelawyers) October 15, 2019

Hilarious. A coalition government launching an official inquiry into why banks make profits. https://t.co/zwaSklOVNf — marquelawyers (@marquelawyers) October 13, 2019

To be fair, if the choice is between properly funding TAFE or paying Scott Cam a bucketload to make some TV ads saying how good jobs are, well the answer's obvious. Fire up the Cam-cam. — marquelawyers (@marquelawyers) October 10, 2019

The moral of the Kurds' story is never fail to support the US in a war you had nothing to do with many decades ago. Especially one in which Turkey stayed neutral. Or else. — marquelawyers (@marquelawyers) October 10, 2019

Today's news in brief: 75 years after they failed to turn up for the D-Day landings in France, the Kurds will now be killed by Turks in Syria as punishment. — marquelawyers (@marquelawyers) October 10, 2019

BE PART OF THE SOLUTION: WE NEED YOUR HELP TO KEEP NEW MATILDA ALIVE. Click here to chip in through Paypal, or you can click here to access our GoFundMe campaign.