Manly Beach, pictured last week. (IMAGE: Laurie Wilson, Flickr)

Smoke And Haze Makes ‘Thoughts And Prayers’ Hard to See, Argues Sydney Law Firm

By on The Insider

Admittedly, they help keep New Matilda out jail, so we’re hopelessly biased. But if you’re not following Marque Lawyers’ Twitter account, then you’re missing some of the most sublime burns in the social media stratosphere.

Exhibit A: Here’s what Marque tweeted out earlier this morning… and bear in mind, this is a medium-sized law firm, very widely respected within an industry known for its general stuffiness.

Marque’s tweets are scathing, frequently hilarious, and everything social media should be, but predominantly isn’t.

Exhibit B:

And here’s a whole pile of other exhibits, all in a row. Enjoy.

