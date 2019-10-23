Feels Like Progress: Trump Supporters Attack Crowd With Bear Spray, Rather Than Running Them Over With Cars

DON’T MISS ANYTHING! ONE CLICK TO GET NEW MATILDA DELIVERED DIRECT TO YOUR INBOX, FREE!

This is where we’re at now folks… people turn out to protest Donald Trump. Donald Trump supporters turn up to protest the protest… and then spray everyone with bear repellent.

Which actually represents progress, because in the past Trump supporters have not only used violent assault and pepper spray to attack Trump protestors, but they’ve even run people over in vehicles (remember Charlottesville).

The scene played out a few hours ago on the Santa Monica pier, in Los Angeles. It’s an iconic tourist destination, and thus the perfect setting for some good old-fashioned white right-wing violence.

One man, aged 33, (in the red MAGA) cap has already been taken into custody. A second older man, also a Trump supporter, is being sought by police, also for pepper spraying the crowd.

Here’s the latest video. God bless America. Or whatever.

