The ABC Is Taking Paid Advertising For Its Online Content

Like most people, you probably thought that the ABC doesn’t take any paid advertising. And like most people, if you thought that, you’d be wrong.

The ABC has been taking paid advertising on ‘third party content’ for at least a year, a fact which Fairfax was apparently onto a year ago.

The story is focussed on the ABC’s multiple Youtube channels, which, after the arrival of former Google boss Michelle Guthrie as managing director, began allowing Youtube generated advertising across ABC content.

That has apparently occurred without much debate, nor much concern. But it’s advertising on ABC’s Apple News channel which should be keeping ABC-watchers up at night.

Apple News is the app pre-loaded onto all iPhones before sale, and after just a few years of operation, the app boasts around 100 million monthly users.

The ABC news channel on Apple News is branded heavily, as you might expect, with ABC logos. It looks and feels like an ABC website, and it’s produced entirely by ABC staff.

The ABC uses the app to push in-house advertising and promote its own content – for example this ad boosting The Gruen Transfer.

But it’s now also promoting all sorts of other things. Today, it was an ad pumping Hamilton Island as a tourist destination. Hamilton is leased by one of Australia’s richest families, the Oatleys.

So how much revenue does Aunty bring in? Well, according to Fairfax the ABC is a little sheepish about that: “The ABC would not confirm how much revenue it receives from YouTube advertising since it began putting advertising around its content using the platform in August 2016. Advertising rates vary by channels on YouTube.”

We’ve put those questions back to the ABC. Well, we’ve tried to. As an amusing aside, when New Matilda emailed the ABC earlier today to ask about the advertising, we got an auto reply from Comms manager Sally Jackson, who is on annual leave.

“Hi, I’m on leave until 14 October and won’t be seeing emails. Please contact Kevin McAlinden for corporate queries and Peter Munro for ABC NEWS. Regards, Sally.”

Of course, the email didn’t link to either McAlinden or Munro, nor did it provide any contact details for them. So, we headed back to the ABC publicity contacts page, where there are no details for Kevin McAlinden (the person we actually wanted because it’s a corporate inquiry). There is a link for Peter Munro’s email. We clicked on it, and it returns a 404 page error.

In any event, we did eventually get some questions to Munro. We’ll keep you posted on the reply if it’s forthcoming… although given the state of their IT, maybe the ABC – which receives a paltry $1 billion a year from taxpayers – does need additional advertising revenue after all.

