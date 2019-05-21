Too Soon? Sir Murray Rivers QC On The ‘Miracle Celebrations’

DON’T MISS ANYTHING! ONE CLICK TO GET NEW MATILDA DELIVERED DIRECT TO YOUR INBOX, FREE!

If the election result is getting you down, this will might help. It might not too, but it’s definitely worth a listen.

Sir Murray Rivers QC, the ‘Doyen of the Liberal Party’ is the alter ego of Bryan Dawe, aka the second half of Clarke and Dawe.

In this post-election special, Sir Murray explains why the Liberal Party won, why the Labor Party lost, and why we really are a caring nation.

Pro tip though: maybe don’t listen to it on public transport, or places where laughter might attract unwanted attention during this period of national mourning.

