The Promise Of Australia: Sir Murray Rivers QC Weighs In Again

Sir Murray Rivers QC – the ‘Doyen of the Liberal Party’ and the alter-ego of comedian Bryan Dawe – is back for the final episode in his two-part federal election special.

In this episode, Sir Murray, a fixture at the Melbourne Club, where all good blue bloods wet their whistles, provides an analysis of Scott Morrison’s campaign launch speech, and tries to make sense of the ‘Promise of Australia’.

Sir Murray also provides insight into what might happen to the Liberal Party leadership in the event of a defeat.

Bryan Dawe, of course, is the former ‘straight man’ from the popular Clarke and Dawe series that captivated ABC viewers for more than a decade. John Clarke passed away suddenly in 2017, but Dawe has continued the legacy with some of the best political comedy writing in the country.

You can follow his progress at the National Troublemakers Union here on Facebook, and here on the world wide web.

