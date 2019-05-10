The ‘Cake and Eat It Too’ Abortion Tweet That Has Stumped The Right-To-lifers

DON’T MISS ANYTHING! ONE CLICK TO GET NEW MATILDA DELIVERED DIRECT TO YOUR INBOX, FREE!

Rarely, or perhaps never, has one 148-word statement said so little and yet conveyed so much, not to mention highlighted so many hypocrisies for right to lifers and those on the ‘Trump’ side of the political spectrum.

Just over 24 hours ago, Carliss Chatman, an Assistant Professor at the Washington and Lee University School of Law in Lexington, Virginia, used her modest Twitter account (less than 4,000 followers) to drop a ‘truth bomb’ that has been reverberating around the Unioted States ever since.

“If a fetus is a person at 6 weeks pregnant, is that when the child support starts? Is that also when you can’t deport the mother because she’s carrying a US citizen? Can I insure a 6-week fetus and collect if I miscarry? Just figuring if we’re going here we should go all in.”

If a fetus is a person at 6 weeks pregnant, is that when the child support starts? Is that also when you can’t deport the mother because she’s carrying a US citizen? Can I insure a 6 week fetus and collect if I miscarry? Just figuring if we’re going here we should go all in. — Carliss Chatman (@carlissc) May 9, 2019

In the space of just 24 hours, the tweet had been liked almost 240,000 times, retweeted almost 100,000 times, and drawn over 2,000 comments.

On that front, the debate just keeops getting better and better.

How do I get back pay, my former fetus is about to be 19 years old in 2 weeks. How do I file a claim? I need help with this college tuition @ndeaalee — Kitty (@KittyDevine43) May 9, 2019

You can't jail a family member for another's crime so any pregnant inmates would need to be released. — Paul Savage (@comedysavage) May 9, 2019

There’s also this one….

Viagra is covered by health insurance but we’re still fighting over whether birth control should be. I can think of several reasons why women take birth control. I only know of one reason to take Viagra. — Aunt Angie (@AngelaCimmaruta) May 9, 2019

In the United States, Viagra is covered by health insurance, because old men unable to get an erection is a ‘health issue’. But the nation is still debating whether or not birth control pills should also be covered.

Under Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, employers were required to ensure birth control was covered by health insurance, however since coming to office Donald Trump has twice legislated to weaken those laws.

Very few right-to-lifers have weighed into the debate, although a few – with the bible in their corner – have plucked up the courage.

“All of the answers to your questions are in the Bible. #Bible doesn’t lie nor change with time.”

It drew this response: “Can you point me to the verses regarding child support, life insurance, and access to medication? Thank you!”

All of the answers to your questions are in the Bible. #Bible doesn't lie nor change with time. — Morgan Love #NotMe🙏🏾 (@Morgan2Love) May 9, 2019

The tweet shows no sign of slowing down – view it here to watch as pretty stunning debate unfold – and a few right-to-lifers unravel – in real time.

