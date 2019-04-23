‘Now That You’ve Discarded Your Family’: Barnaby Joyce Just Got Slaughtered On Twitter

DON’T MISS ANYTHING! ONE CLICK TO GET NEW MATILDA DELIVERED DIRECT TO YOUR INBOX, FREE!

Proving that some children (and politicians) should be seen and not heard, Barnaby Joyce has weighed into a Twitter battle, and walked away without any clothes. Or dignity.

It all, began with former broadcaster Mike Carlton tweeting that while he never listens to radio anymore, he assumed Joyce was apparently making a “prick of himself” during an interview with Radio National’s Patricia Karvelas, who at one point, asked Joyce to “calm down”.

Never listen to radio. Been there, done that. Would rather lose a testicle. But I gather the Beetrooter is making a total prick of himself with @PatsKarvelas on RN, e’en as we speak. YES ? No ? — Mike Carlton (@MikeCarlton01) April 22, 2019

Former Member for New England, Tony Windsor weighed in strongly suggesting Carlton check out the interview, because Joyce was either “sick , drunk , mad , melting down or stupid”.

You should listen to this one Mike …Joyce is either sick , drunk , mad , melting down or stupid ….this bloke was the Minister responsible , the guy at the table, the champion of the bush …he blamed Labor for HIS decision . — Tony Windsor (@TonyHWindsor) April 22, 2019

Joyce obviously saw the tweet, even though he wasn’t included in it, and replied. Things went downhill from there.

Do you,Tony, know anything about that coal mine at Werris Creek. I heard it is causing all sorts of problems with the farmers around you and their water table. Someone said you may have 4 million reasons as to why. — Barnaby Joyce (@Barnaby_Joyce) April 22, 2019

The tweet is a reference to Windsor selling a family farm a few years back to a mining company.

Windsor’s reply is a master class in why politicians with too much to hide should stay out of social media debates.

“Proceed with caution this time my friend , as you know we didn’t proceed with defamation last time , Lyn was concerned about your wife and children ; now that you have discarded them we can open proceedings if you like …happy to oblige ..your solicitor has the details.”

Proceed with caution this time my friend , as you know we didn’t proceed with defamation last time , Lyn was concerned about your wife and children ; now that you have discarded them we can open proceedings if you like …happy to oblige ..your solicitor has the details . — Tony Windsor (@TonyHWindsor) April 22, 2019

The scandal over the purchase of $79 million of water from a company once directed by Energy Minister Angus Taylor, rolls on. So does an election campaign that is getting uglier by the hour.

