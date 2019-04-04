Dog Steals GoPro, Dad Hopeful Of Scooping Next Year’s Oscars

DON’T MISS ANYTHING! ONE CLICK TO GET NEW MATILDA DELIVERED DIRECT TO YOUR INBOX, FREE!

There’s a lot of reasons to hate the internet. This video, doing the rounds on social media, isn’t one of them….

The script goes a little like this… Dog finds GoPro attached to what looks like a ping pong paddle… dog takes off with GoPro… Owner of dog realizes dog has taken off with GoPro… chase ensues… dog enjoys chase… other dogs get involved and egg thief dog on… circuitous route of backyard then follows, before owner finally gives up. Glorious.

Doggo with a GoPro This will make you happy. Posted by The Dad on Friday, August 3, 2018

If you’re a dog lover, this is possibly the best film ever made. It’s certainly better than the film that won this year’s Oscars. Enjoy.