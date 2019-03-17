Punching Nazis: Adam Hills Thinks White Supremacists Shouldn’t Be Egged. Aamer Rahman Might Beg To Differ

The furore – if you could call it that – over a teenager cracking an egg over the head of Senator Fraser Anning – who blamed Muslims for their own slaughter in Christchurch on Friday – has cranked up a notch, or two.

A second video of Anning being confronted at Melbourne Airport has emerged. It features a very angry man following Anning to his gate, and letting him know precisely what he thinks of Anning’s comments about Christchurch.

Australian comedian Adam Hills – who once used Twitter to suggest hanging Pauline Hanson from the Harbour Bridge – has also decided to weigh into the debate around Anning… and apparently he’s not amused.

I’m not ok with the kid in Australia egging a politician. It was not ok when someone did it to Jeremy Corbyn last week, and I don’t think it’s ok to do it to Fraser Anning. It makes him a victim, and emboldens his supporters. Take him down with wit, rules and due process. — Adam Hills (@adamhillscomedy) March 16, 2019

The tweet has thus far not fared well with his half million followers, with more than 1,700 replies. If you can find a supportive comment amongst them, you’re doing better than us.

Rules and due processes got Anning there! Egg teen has captured the mood of the public, right or wrong. And he displayed wit while he did it. — Nicola Heath (@nicoheath) March 16, 2019

Hills has been living in London for years, although he still does occasional work on Australian television.

This tweet perhaps best sums up the mood of the room.

Adam, I am a fan of your comedy but a) you've been away from Australian racism for too long and, b) as a white man, the guns aren't aimed at you. So you don't understand how under threat PoCs are. — Christine (@PearlandDragon) March 16, 2019

Whatever your view, Hills has his own perspective, but here’s another, from Aamer Rahman, also an Australian comedian and a proud Muslim man, discussing whether or not it’s okay to punch Nazis.

Rahman is, of course, the other half of comedy duo Fear of A Brown Planet, which also featured Nazeem Hussain.

