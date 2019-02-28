OUTBACK TOUR: How to Make a Documentary From The Comfort Of Your Air-Conditioned Car

If you know anything about Outback NSW, it’s hot. Damn hot. Particularly in summer. So anyway, it’s summer, and I’m in outback NSW, and yes, it’s hot. Damn hot.

Also, if you know anything about making films – which is part of what the NM Outback Tour is all about (I’m collaborating on a mysterious documentary, to be released in April 2020, while also combining that with some New Matilda touring) – you’ll know that it requires being outdoors quite a bit.

I’m working on the film with a very talented young Aboriginal film-maker, Kai Davis. Earlier today, we encountered the very problems mentioned above, while filming outside Broken Hill in the far west of NSW.

It was very, very hot. And there were a lot of flies.

But if you know anything about modern film-making – and also a bit about Kai – there’s almost always some way around life’s discomforts. Here’s a sneak peak of how a modern film gets made.

For the tech heads, I worked as the Associate Producer on John Pilger’s Utopia documentary. In order to get aerial footage of Central Australia, John had to hire a helicopter from Alice Springs, and send a camera crew up into the clouds, all for about 15 seconds footage in the final edit. You can probably imagine the bill.

Nowadays, aerial footage is captured with a drone (which will set you back about $3,500) which produces high quality 4K footage… well beyond the broadcast quality that you’ll see on commercial television, for a fraction of the price and the footprint on the environment.

We shot Utopia in 2013, just six years ago. Modern film-making has come a long, long way.