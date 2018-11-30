PODCAST: News In Conversation – Drug Taking Pollies, Misogyny In Parliament, And The Stinky Right Wing

PODCAST: The weekly News in Conversation, with Chris Graham from New Matilda, Kaava Watson from 98.9FM in Brisbane, and Jacob McQuire from the National Indigenous Radio Service.

This week we discuss ex-MP Matt Brown’s terrible excuse for being caught with the drug ice. Possibly the worst ever? We look also look at some of the ‘great’ political excuses of our time.

We weigh in on misogyny in federal parliament and Sarah Hanson-Young’s stunning speech in reply to Nationals Senator Barry O’Sullivan’s smutty stupidity. And we take a look at the right-wing of Australian politics, and why they’re so damned odious.