John Pilger Film Festival Opens Soon

A film festival celebrating the work of documentarians – and curated by one of the most internationally renowned of them all, John Pilger – will open in Sydney at the end of the month.

The Power of the Documentary is a collaboration between the Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) and the Riverside Theatres, Parramatta.

The festival presents 26 landmark documentaries selected by Pilger, including a retrospective of his own work.

“At a time of information onslaught, much of it repetitive,” said Pilger, “the documentary remains a powerful way of making sense of the world, of connecting the past with the present and breaking the silence that is so often truth.”

The programme runs from November 28 to December 9 and includes the long banned War Game by Peter Watkins, Edward Murrow’s Harvest of Shame and Peter Davis’s Hearts and Minds.

