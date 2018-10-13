Alex Turnbull Horrified To Learn PM Who Sabotaged Climate Action For Past 3 Years Is His Father

Liam McLoughlin reports from East Sydney Private Hospital, where Alex Turnbull is reported to be suffering one of the worst recorded cases of cognitive dissonance in medical history.

There are serious concerns for the mental health of Alex Turnbull this morning after finding out that the man who said “if anyone had a vested interest in showing you that you could do really smart, clean things with coal, it’s us” is his father.

Alex opened an email from a concerned citizen at 6:30am this morning to find this list of heinous environmental actions carried out by the former Prime Minister.

Having read the list, Alex Turnbull connected the name “Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull” with his father, also called Malcolm Turnbull, and the terrible truth dawned upon him.

Now in hospital, doctors say he may undergo a period of dissociation but this is to be expected in such cases of trauma.