‘Pussy Juice’: Another Reason Why We Prefer Sparkke

Readers of New Matilda occasionally ask why we would get involved with an alcohol company. A Gold Coast brewing company with a new drink called ‘Pussy Juice’ provides the answer.

Almost two years ago, New Matilda dived head first into the Sparkke Change Beverage Company, a small start-up in Adelaide run by women, for everyone.

Sparkke has released a range of socially conscious (and delicious) drinks, including: ‘Consent Can’t Come After You Do’ (an apple cider), ‘Nipples and Nipples’ (a hard lemonade), ‘Say I Do’ (a sparkling white in support of marriage equality) and ‘Time’s Up!’

During her pitch to New Matilda to get involved, one of the creators of Sparkke, Kari Allen, described the alcohol industry as ‘pale, stale and male’. It seems the Gold Coast-based Black Hops Brewing Company is the living, breathing proof of that.

One of their recent ‘inventions’ is called ‘Pussy Juice’. Here’s the accompanying text that explains the ‘drink’.

If you want to support a brewing company that’s trying not so much to level the playing field, but change it altogether, you can find out more about Sparkke here.

10 percent of direct sales go to a cause linked to the campaign. And you’ll also be helping keep independent media alive. And you won’t have to drink ‘Pussy Juice’ from a pack of misogynists.