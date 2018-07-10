Got A Pulse, A Conscience And A Funny Bone? Then You Need To See Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette

If you have Netflix, and a beating heart, then set aside an hour and watch Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby’s new special, ‘Nanette’.

We’re not going to review it for you. We’re not going to spoil any of the punch lines. We’re just going to tell you… Nanette is some of the best, most powerful comedy ever produced. It’s also probably the bravest comedy ever made, and will make you laugh and cry at the same time – a craugh.

It will also likely inspire the absolute shit out of you, which helps explain why the performance has received five star reviews across the globe, and has won Best Show at the Melbourne Comedy Festival and the Edinburgh Fringe. Gadsby herself also won Best Comedy Performer at the Helpmann Awards.

And here’s the official trailer.