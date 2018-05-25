Latest
Australian journalist Antony Loewenstein.

Antony Loewenstein: The Independent Australian Journalist Everyone Should Follow

By on The Insider

If you’re wondering who to trust in a world of ‘fake news’ and corporate media, you could do a lot worse than Australia’s own Antony Loewenstein, one of our nation’s most fiercely independent writers.

Loewenstein recently released a major film, Disaster Capitalism, which has screened around the world, including in Australia. It should be required viewing for anyone with an interest in social justice.

Loewenstein has been a long-time supporter and writer for New Matilda. Below is the latest on what he’s been up to.

At a time of global instability, courtesy of Trump, proxy wars, xenophobia and a range of other ills, how we document these movements is vital. US radio program On The Media covers the far-right and how journalists should tackle the rise of white nationalist extremism in the age of Trump.

My recent work:

Investigation in the Sydney Morning Herald/Melbourne Age into the strange case of accused sexual predator Malka Leifer and her court case in Israel.

– My film Disaster Capitalism with New York film-maker Thor Neureiter continues to screen across the world including in New York, Australia, UK, Pakistan (Islamabad and Karachi) and beyond. Many more events to come. Here’s the Q&A after the US premiere at Columbia University with director Neureiter plus a range of experts on the aid sector and my appearance at a screening in Newcastle, north-east Britain.

You can organise a screening, all details here.

– Some of my recent interviews about the film: Melbourne radio Triple R interview, interview in Australian outlet Crikey and NGO Aid Watch analysis.

– Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recently toured Australia and spent one night in Melbourne in conversation with Palestinian writer Randa Abdel-Fattah and me about politics and Palestine. Here’s the full video.

Essay/memoir in Australian literary journal Meanjin on Israel/Palestine and Jewish identity.

Interview on Sydney radio program Think: Digital Futures on disaster capitalism in Puerto Rico after the recent hurricane.

My book review in the Weekend Australian newspaper on the war correspondent John Martinkus and his fine work since 9/11.

ABC Australia interview on the US embassy move to Jerusalem.

The Wire news radio interview on violence in Gaza and US role in the Middle East.

– Aid organisation CUFA, operating in Asia and across the Pacific, have launched a podcast series about aid and development and I’m the first guest.

My Disaster Capitalism book is to be published in Arabic in 2019 with one of the Middle East’s biggest publishers.

