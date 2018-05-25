Antony Loewenstein: The Independent Australian Journalist Everyone Should Follow

If you’re wondering who to trust in a world of ‘fake news’ and corporate media, you could do a lot worse than Australia’s own Antony Loewenstein, one of our nation’s most fiercely independent writers.

Loewenstein recently released a major film, Disaster Capitalism, which has screened around the world, including in Australia. It should be required viewing for anyone with an interest in social justice.

Loewenstein has been a long-time supporter and writer for New Matilda. Below is the latest on what he’s been up to.

At a time of global instability, courtesy of Trump, proxy wars, xenophobia and a range of other ills, how we document these movements is vital. US radio program On The Media covers the far-right and how journalists should tackle the rise of white nationalist extremism in the age of Trump.

My recent work:

– Investigation in the Sydney Morning Herald/Melbourne Age into the strange case of accused sexual predator Malka Leifer and her court case in Israel.

– My film Disaster Capitalism with New York film-maker Thor Neureiter continues to screen across the world including in New York, Australia, UK, Pakistan (Islamabad and Karachi) and beyond. Many more events to come. Here’s the Q&A after the US premiere at Columbia University with director Neureiter plus a range of experts on the aid sector and my appearance at a screening in Newcastle, north-east Britain.

You can organise a screening, all details here.

– Some of my recent interviews about the film: Melbourne radio Triple R interview, interview in Australian outlet Crikey and NGO Aid Watch analysis.

– Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recently toured Australia and spent one night in Melbourne in conversation with Palestinian writer Randa Abdel-Fattah and me about politics and Palestine. Here’s the full video.

– Essay/memoir in Australian literary journal Meanjin on Israel/Palestine and Jewish identity.

– Interview on Sydney radio program Think: Digital Futures on disaster capitalism in Puerto Rico after the recent hurricane.

– My book review in the Weekend Australian newspaper on the war correspondent John Martinkus and his fine work since 9/11.

– ABC Australia interview on the US embassy move to Jerusalem.

– The Wire news radio interview on violence in Gaza and US role in the Middle East.

– Aid organisation CUFA, operating in Asia and across the Pacific, have launched a podcast series about aid and development and I’m the first guest.

– My Disaster Capitalism book is to be published in Arabic in 2019 with one of the Middle East’s biggest publishers.