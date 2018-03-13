Eavesdrop On A Facebook Live Chat With Iconic Human Rights Activist Ai Weiwei

The Asylum Seeker Resource Centre (ASRC) will be hosting a Facebook live conversation with Chinese contemporary artist and activist Ai Weiwei tomorrow.

Weiwei, who has been openly critical of the Chinese Government’s stance on democracy and human rights, is in Australia to launch his latest venture, the film Human Flow which he directed and will premiere in Sydney on March 15.

The film was shot over a year in 23 countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, France, Greece, Germany, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Kenya, Mexico, and Turkey. It covers the stories of the millions of people forced from their homes to escape famine, climate change and war; and the overwhelming scale of the refugee crisis.

Human Flow captures the subjects’ stories and their desperate search for safety, shelter and justice.

ASRC CEO and Founder, Kon Karapanagiotidis said he is touched that Weiwei has agreed to be part of the ASRC’s advocacy campaign, which champions fairness and dignity for refugees and people seeking asylum in Australia.

“People listen when Ai Weiwei speaks, so we’re delighted to partner with him and Goodship to help raise awareness for refugees,” Karapanagiotidis said.

“The world is experiencing the greatest human displacement of people right now, yet so many people are unaware.

“Ai’s film sheds light on the often tragic circumstances people fleeing their homes experience. What happens to them as they migrate? And what will happen to them as they enter a new community? These tales are too often untold, but Ai does so in this epic film journey we’re thrilled to share with people,” Karapanagiotidis said.

Members of the public are invited to submit a question that could be chosen as part of the live conversation between Karapanagiotidis and Weiwei. Follow the ASRC on social media and watch the interview with Weiwei at 3:45pm AEST on 14 March for the chance to submit an interview question.

Event details: Ai Weiwei ‘Live’ Interview

When: 3:45pm AEST on Wednesday, 14 March

Where: ASRC Facebook (www.facebook.com/Asylum.Seeker.Resource.Centre.ASRC) and ASRC Twitter (@ASRC1)

Who: Kon Karapanagiotidis, ASRC CEO and Founder and Ai Weiwei, internationally-acclaimed Chinese artist and activist