TimesUp This International Women’s Day As Sparkke Helps To Ignite Change

To celebrate International Women’s Day, female-run alcohol company Sparkke* is launching a limited-edition release of its signature white wine bubbles, calling for equality, social equity and safety in the workplace for people of all genders.

The new jet-black can pays homage to the globally celebrated #TimesUp movement that, since its inception in January 2018, has already raised a staggering $20 million+ for its US-focused legal defense fund to provide aid for people who have been marginalised, harassed or assaulted in the workplace.

Sparkke has joined forces with the International Women’s Development Agency (IWDA) on this national campaign, with 10 per cent of direct sales and four per cent of channel sales of the #TimesUp White Wine Bubbles going directly to IWDA.

“The significance of the #TimesUp movement cannot be overstated,” says Sparkke’s winemaker Sarah Lyons. “We have a responsibility to take these global conversations about sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace out of the theoretical realm and into the real one. This is Sparkke’s way of doing just that.”

In 2017, Sparkke’s first edition ‘Say I Do!’ White Wine Bubbles raised more than $10,000 for The Equality Campaign to help get marriage equality over the line. “We wanted our bubbles to celebrate the values of equality and inclusion during a time in our nation’s history when these values appeared more absent than ever,” says Lyons.

“The success of our ‘Say I Do!’ bubbles campaign provided a proof of concept; that it is possible to create epic, high-quality wine in a can, make a profit, and financially contribute to critical social causes. Sparkke’s #TimesUp campaign aims to replicate this success and show other players in the alcohol industry how it’s done.”

You can pick up Sparkke’s limited edition #TimesUp White Wine Bubbles online at this link.

Product and tasting information

Sparkke’s White Wine Bubbles is one of the first wines available in a can in Australia. A dry white wine that is stylistically fruit driven, with attention to minerality, fresh acidity, texture and complexity through the addition of some back-vintage wine.

A special blend of back-vintage wines has been added to lift the complexity and uniqueness of flavour – or ‘house style’ – of the wine.

Our Bubbles is intentionally non-vintage so that its complexity and uniqueness can be achieved every year. The fizz is made with a focus on fragrance, fruit quality and flavour complexity.

In keeping with their ethos of responsible alcohol consumption, Sparkke’s Bubbles is presented in a slim line 250mL can, which is perfect for approximately two restaurant/bar servings of a sparkling wine. The can’s serving size supports reduced wastage in bars, restaurants and at home.

Our grapes are sourced from a variety of growers with vineyards in McLaren Vale and the Adelaide Hills. These growers are known for consistently high-quality fruit, including Riesling, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris and Arneis.

The Sparkke Change Beverage Company has developed relationships with these growers to continue working with them each year to maintain quality and flavour consistency through grape selection.

About Sparkke

The Sparkke Change Beverage Company is a progressive social enterprise raising awareness and funds for important social issues through award-winning beers, ciders and wine – the great conversation starters of our generation. Powered by a group of young women in Adelaide, Sparkke values universal fairness, inclusion, individuality and raw truth. For more information on Sparkke, its products, stockists and for online orders, head here.

About IWDA

IWDA is Australia’s leading organisation for women’s rights. For 30 years, IWDA has been actively working to promote women’s leadership, safety, and security, economic empowerment and systematic change. To learn more, visit them here.

* New Matilda publisher Chris Graham is a director and minority shareholder of Sparkke.