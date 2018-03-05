Australia’s Largest Ever Car Recall: Check If Your Car Is On The List

With a massive car recall underway, owners of some Honda, Toyota, Nissan, BMW, Mazda and Lexus cars sold between 2001 and 2004 (and there’s about 50,000 of them) should know their vehicles pose the “most severe risk”.

If you haven’t already heard, the largest car recall in Australian automotive history is underway – an estimated 2.7 million cars are affected, and more models are expected to be added to the list in April.

The recall is the result of a faulty Takata airbag, which has already been responsible for at least one death in Australia – during a collision, the airbag fired a metal object into the 58-year-old man’s neck in Sydney in July last year.

But some model cars are more dangerous than others.

From the Australian Competition And Consumer Commission:

“Consumers need to take immediate steps to have their airbags replaced if their car has a Takata ‘alpha’ airbag installed. Alpha bags are a higher risk subset of the Takata bags being recalled.

“The higher risk alpha airbags were installed in certain Honda, Toyota, Nissan, BMW, Mazda and Lexus cars, with models sold between 2001 and 2004.

“It is critical that owners of cars with alpha airbags installed take immediate steps to have the airbags replaced because of the significant risk of injury or death involved in using cars with these airbags. All other consumers whose vehicles are on the full recall list are urged to arrange for the replacement of Takata airbags in their vehicles as soon as possible due to the safety risks involved in the use of these vehicles.

“The ACCC believes that the Takata alpha airbags have a manufacturing flaw, as they were not produced according to design standards and do not deploy as intended. These airbags pose the most severe risk of misdeployment and have a substantially higher risk of incident rate according to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). There is a risk of metal fragments and shrapnel propelling out of the airbag and into vehicle occupants causing serious injuries or deaths.”

Vehicles currently under recall are listed below and at this link. Vehicles with an Alpha airbag are listed in bold. Additional vehicles and their recall details will be added to the list by April 2018.

You should contact your nearest dealer of your model vehicle to arrange the recall. You cannot be charged for the service, and yes, if you have to leave your vehicle with them for more than 24 hours, you are entitled to a car hire for the period your vehicle is not accessible.

BMW

Make & model Year Range PRA No.

BMW 3 Series E46 ALPHA 12/2001 – 03/2003 2013/13576 BMW 3 Series E46 9/1999 – 8/2006 2013/13576 BMW 5 Series E39, 3 Series E46, X5 E53 2002-2005 2016/15581 BMW 5 series E39, 3 Series E46, X5 E53 2000-2004 2017/15881 BMW E70 X5, E71 X6 2007-2012 2017/16230 BMW E70 X5, E71 X6 2007-2012 2017/16298 BMW E70 X5 & E71 X6 2013 2018/16566

Chrysler

Chrysler 300(LE/LX) 2005-2012 2016/15516 Chrysler 300, 300C 2005-2010 2015/14742 Chrysler 300, 300C 2013 2018/16617

Dodge

Dodge RAM 2004-2010 2016/15516

Ferrari

Ferrari 458, California, FF 2008-2011 2016/15430

Ford

Ford Mustang 2006-2014 2015/14924

Honda

Honda Accord, CR-V ALPHA 2001-2002 2009/10969 Honda Civic ALPHA 2001 2010/11785 Honda Accord ALPHA 2001-2002 2011/12633 Honda Civic, Accord, Accord Euro, CR-V, Jazz, MDX ALPHA 2001-2003 2013/13549 Honda Jazz ALPHA 2004 2014/14438 Honda Accord Euro, Civic Hybrid, CR-V, Civic, Jazz 2003-2004 2014/14498 Honda Accord Euro, CR-V, Civic, Jazz, City 2002-2009 2015/14703 Honda Jazz, CR-V 2005-2007 2015/14702 Honda MDX, Accord 2001-2007 2015/14737 Honda City, CR-V, Insight, Jazz, Jazz Hybrid 2006-2012 2015/14819 Honda City, CR-V, Insight, Jazz, Jazz Hybrid 2011-2014 2016/15197 Honda Civic, Legend, Jazz Hybrid 2006-2012 2016/15198 Honda Accord Euro, City, CR-V, Jazz, Insight 2007-2011 2016/15496 Honda Legend, Odyssey, Accord, MDX 2003-2011 2016/15495 Honda Civic, Accord 2006-2011 2016/15494 Honda Accord Euro, City, Jazz & Insight 2012 2017/15856 Honda Legend 2012 2017/15857 Honda Accord 2012 2017/15859 Honda Civic 2001 2017/15860 Honda Jazz, Jazz Hybrid, Insight and Accord Euro 2013 2018/16523

Jeep

Jeep Wrangler JK 2007-2012 2016/15516 Jeep Wrangler 2013 2018/16617

Lexus

Lexus SC430 2000-2003 2013/13545 Lexus IS 250, IS 250C, 350, IS F 2005-2011 2016/15425 Lexus IS 250, IS 350, IS 250C, IS-F, LFA 2011-2012 2017/15846 Lexus IS250, IS250C, IS350 & IS-F 2013 2018/16536

Mazda

Mazda2 (DE) 2010 2016/15522 Mazda2 2007-2015 2016/15521 Mazda RX-8 2008-2012 2016/15521 Mazda6, BT-50 2005-2011 2015/14761 Mazda6, RX-8 ALPHA 2002-2007 2015/14761 Mazda B2500 & B2600 2002-2011 2015/14760 Mazda6, CX-7 & CX-9 2006-2012 2017/16232

Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi GA & GB i-MiEV 2010-2011 2017/15990 Mitsubishi Lancer 2003-2008 2015/14936 Mitsubishi ML & MN Triton 2007-2014 2016/15523 Mitsubishi Pajero NS, NT, NW, NX 2007-2016 2016/15617 Mitsubishi Pajero NS & NT 2006-2009 2017/15991 Mitsubishi Pajero NT & NW 2010-2012 2017/16025 Mitsubishi Pajero NW & NX 2013-2017 2017/16465

Nissan

Nissan N16 Pulsar, Y61 Patrol 2001 2010/11761 Nissan N16 Pulsar, Y61 Patrol 2001 2017/15940 Nissan N16 Pulsar, Y61 Patrol, D22 Navara, T30 X-Trail ALPHA 2000-2004 2013/13542 Nissan N16 Pulsar, D22 Navara, Y61 Patrol, T30 X-Trail, A33 maxima ALPHA 2001-2003 2014/14182 Nissan N16 Pulsar, D22 Navara, Y61 Patrol, T30 X-Trail, J31 maxima 2003 2015/14751 Nissan N16 Pulsar, D22 Navara, Y61 Patrol, T30 X-Trail, J31 maxima 2004-2007 2015/14752 Nissan D22 Navara, T30 X-Trail, J31 Maxima, Y61 Patrol 2007-2008 2015/14821 Nissan D22 Navara, Y61 Patrol 2009-2012 2016/15769 Nissan D40 Navara 2008-2014 2016/15228 Nissan D40 Navara 2006-2015 2017/16363 Nissan Tiida 2006-2012 2016/15383 Nissan C11 Tiida 2006-2012 2017/16363

Peformax

Peformax Silverado, Sierra, Mustang 2007-2008 2015/14789

Subaru

Subaru Impreza 2004-2007 2015/14715 Subaru Tribeca, Liberty, Outback 2004-2013 2016/15507 Subaru Impreza, Forester 2008-2013 2016/15766 Subaru Exiga 2010-2014 2017/16012 Subaru Liberty & Outback 2010-2014 2017/16013

Toyota

Toyota Corolla, Avensis Verso, Lexus SC430 ALPHA 2000-2004 2013/13544 Toyota Echo, Rav 4 ALPHA 2002-2003 2014/14456 Toyota Echo, Rav 4 2003-2005 2015/14700 Toyota Corolla, Avensis Verso, Yaris 2003-2007 2015/14701 Toyota Avensis Verso, Yaris 2007-2008 2015/14794 Toyota Corolla, Yaris, Avensis Verso 2006-2011 2016/15709 Toyota Corolla 2003-2005 2017/15950 Toyota Corolla, Yaris & Rukus 2010-2012 2017/16010 Toyota Echo, Rav 4 2002-2003 2017/16014

MOTORCYCLES

Make & model Year Range PRA No.

American Honda Motor GL1800 2008-2010 2016/15440 Honda GL1800 Goldwing 2012 2017/15906 Honda GL1800 Goldwing 2013-2015 2017/16522