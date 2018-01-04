18 Of The Best Melbourne Eateries Where Gangs Of African Youths Probably Won’t Kill You

African Youth Crime Gangs are out of control in Melbourne. People are being slaughtered. And then eaten alive, after they’ve been slaughtered. And then re-animated and slaughtered again. It’s that bad.
Only the bravest journalists from the Herald Sun and The Age are venturing out into the carnage to bring you ‘the exclusives’ and promote a civil public debate… about Vicious African Youth Crime Gangs. Which are out of control. And killing white Melburnians. Everywhere. All the time.
Anyhoo, New Matilda hit Melbourne town to find out the best places to eat where you won’t get stabbed or maimed or killed. Turns out the safest place to eat, amidst the chaos and panic, is at an African restaurant. Because Terrifying Vicious African Youth Crime Gangs don’t attack African restaurants. Because apart from being violent, Brutal Terrifying Vicious Alien Vampire African Youth Crime Gangs are also racist.
So, in no particular order, here’s 18 Melbourne African restaurants where you can safely dine (and support, while this fucking shameful debate plays itself out)… with props to Trip Advisor and of course Peter Dutton and Malcolm Turnbull, who’ve done more to promote fine African dining than any fascists before them.
Morrocan Soup Bar | 183 St Georges Rd, Fitzroy | Moroccan, African, Vegetarian
The Abyssinian | 277 Racecourse Rd, Kensington | African Ethiopian, Vegetarian Friendly, Vegan Options, Gluten Free Options
Little Africa
358 Victoria Street, Melbourne
African Ethiopian, Vegetarian Friendly
Polepole Bar & Kitchen
1/267 Little Collins St, Melbourne
African Vegetarian, Friendly
Saba’s Ethiopian Restaurant
328 Brunswick Street, Fitzroy
African Ethiopian, Vegetarian Friendly, Vegan Options, Gluten Free Options
New Somali Kitchen
284 Racecourse Rd, Flemington
African, Middle Eastern, Halal
Savanna African Restaurant & Café
7 Johnston St, Collingwood
African Ethiopian, Vegetarian Friendly, Vegan Options
Konjo Ethiopian Restaurant
20 Smith St, Collingwood
African
Nyala’s African Restaurant
356 Brunswick St, Fitzroy
African Ethiopian
The Horn
20 Johnston St, Collingwood
African Ethiopian
African Taste
124 Victoria St, Seddon
African Ethiopian Vegetarian Friendly Vegan Options
Mesob
213 High St, Northcote
African Ethiopian Vegetarian Friendly
Abesha Ethiopian Restaurant
327 Barkly St, Footscray
African Ethiopian
Dinknesh
227 Barkly St, Footscray
African Ethiopian
Harambe Ethiopian Restaurant
205-207 Nicholson St, Footscray
African Ethiopian
Cafe Lalibela
91 Irving St, Footscray
African Ethiopian, Vegetarian Friendly
Sahara Restaurant and Bar
252 Swanston St, Melbourne
Moroccan, Middle Eastern, African, Vegetarian Friendly, Gluten Free Options
Mozambique Bar & Grill
66 Station St, Sandringham
African Bar, Café, Pub, Australian
Sheger Cafe Bar and Restaurant
83 Irving St, Footscray
African Australian Ethiopian Arabic
