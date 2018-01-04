18 Of The Best Melbourne Eateries Where Gangs Of African Youths Probably Won’t Kill You

African Youth Crime Gangs are out of control in Melbourne. People are being slaughtered. And then eaten alive, after they’ve been slaughtered. And then re-animated and slaughtered again. It’s that bad.

Only the bravest journalists from the Herald Sun and The Age are venturing out into the carnage to bring you ‘the exclusives’ and promote a civil public debate… about Vicious African Youth Crime Gangs. Which are out of control. And killing white Melburnians. Everywhere. All the time.

Anyhoo, New Matilda hit Melbourne town to find out the best places to eat where you won’t get stabbed or maimed or killed. Turns out the safest place to eat, amidst the chaos and panic, is at an African restaurant. Because Terrifying Vicious African Youth Crime Gangs don’t attack African restaurants. Because apart from being violent, Brutal Terrifying Vicious Alien Vampire African Youth Crime Gangs are also racist.

So, in no particular order, here’s 18 Melbourne African restaurants where you can safely dine (and support, while this fucking shameful debate plays itself out)… with props to Trip Advisor and of course Peter Dutton and Malcolm Turnbull, who’ve done more to promote fine African dining than any fascists before them.

Morrocan Soup Bar | 183 St Georges Rd, Fitzroy | Moroccan, African, Vegetarian

The Abyssinian | 277 Racecourse Rd, Kensington | African Ethiopian, Vegetarian Friendly, Vegan Options, Gluten Free Options

Little Africa

358 Victoria Street, Melbourne

African Ethiopian, Vegetarian Friendly

Polepole Bar & Kitchen

1/267 Little Collins St, Melbourne

African Vegetarian, Friendly

Saba’s Ethiopian Restaurant

328 Brunswick Street, Fitzroy

African Ethiopian, Vegetarian Friendly, Vegan Options, Gluten Free Options

New Somali Kitchen

284 Racecourse Rd, Flemington

African, Middle Eastern, Halal

Savanna African Restaurant & Café

7 Johnston St, Collingwood

African Ethiopian, Vegetarian Friendly, Vegan Options

Konjo Ethiopian Restaurant

20 Smith St, Collingwood

African

Nyala’s African Restaurant

356 Brunswick St, Fitzroy

African Ethiopian

The Horn

20 Johnston St, Collingwood

African Ethiopian

African Taste

124 Victoria St, Seddon

African Ethiopian Vegetarian Friendly Vegan Options

Mesob

213 High St, Northcote

African Ethiopian Vegetarian Friendly

Abesha Ethiopian Restaurant

327 Barkly St, Footscray

African Ethiopian

Dinknesh

227 Barkly St, Footscray

African Ethiopian

Harambe Ethiopian Restaurant

205-207 Nicholson St, Footscray

African Ethiopian

Cafe Lalibela

91 Irving St, Footscray

African Ethiopian, Vegetarian Friendly

Sahara Restaurant and Bar

252 Swanston St, Melbourne

Moroccan, Middle Eastern, African, Vegetarian Friendly, Gluten Free Options

Mozambique Bar & Grill

66 Station St, Sandringham

African Bar, Café, Pub, Australian

Sheger Cafe Bar and Restaurant

83 Irving St, Footscray

African Australian Ethiopian Arabic



