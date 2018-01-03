West Australian Police Fight Fire With… World Class Racism

On New Years Day, Shark Bay Police in the Gascoyne region of Western Australian made a shocking discovery. On a beach somewhere, someone had lit a campfire. Yes, a campfire!

Serious criminal offences, like campfires and jaywalking, obviously require serious, unequivocal responses from authorities… on their Twitter accounts… and why not throw in some racism, just to make sure the message isn’t missed. Along with some bad spelling.

Behold!

As evidence goes, there doesn’t appear to be any that Aboriginal people – clearly the intended target of the tweet – lit the campfire. But a lack of evidence has never stopped WA Police in the past. As for the ‘#animals’ part… comment below on your thoughts. And add the hashtag #wapoliceracism and let’s see if we can’t make that sting a little bit.

Meanwhile, here’s some pictures from the festive season in Melbourne, where Aboriginal people trashed St Kilda Beach… oh wait, sorry, non Aboriginal people.

New Matilda has sent the following email to WA Police media, and we’re awaiting a reply.

Dear Police Media,

Attached is a screenshot of a current tweet on the Shark Bay Police Twitter account.

The questions are as follows:

What the actual fuck? Who is responsible for this? Who is going to get sacked for it? How long will the tweet remain – it’s now clocked up three days?

We’ll keep readers posted, about what happens (particularly in relation to question 3… which will obviously be precisely nothing).

In the meantime, might be worth remembering that WA Police have helped create the highest Indigenous jailing rate on earth… literally on earth… with a jailing rate of black males that is more than eight times greater than the jailing rate of black males in South Africa in the dying days of the Apartheid era.

UPDATE: WA Police have responded claiming the tweet wasn’t about Aboriginal people. See their response below, plus more questions from New Matilda.

Notwithstanding the unusual nature of your first question, I can provide the following explanation from a police spokesperson:

The original post on Twitter by Shark Bay Police was targeted at a very specific group of people, known to be publicly associated with environmental matters, and with no links to the indigenous community. There are specific references to that group that they would be aware of. The beach bonfire occurs each New Year’s Eve, to the frustration of those local police. They are investigating the matter and wanted the local community to be aware of this issue. The Twitter feed is intended for the local Shark Bay community, and was carried across to the District Facebook page as a warning about total fire bans, as a responsible public awareness measure. It has since been removed from Facebook as the message was being misconstrued by a wider audience unaware of the local issues.

We’ve sent the following reply:

So obviously now we have a whole lot of other questions.

Can you please highlight the “specific references” to the group included in the tweet? Why did the person responsible for the tweet include the hashtag ‘animals’? Specifically, what sections of the WA community does WA Police believe it’s appropriate to label “animals”? If the beach bonfire occurs every year, to the “frustration of those local police” what steps did local police take this year to ensure it didn’t happen again? Does WA Police actually expect the public to believe any of that statement? Really?



