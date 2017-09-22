Can You Feel The Love Tonight For Say I Do!? Sir Elton John Did!

Bit of a coup for the Sparkke Change Beverage Company, of which New Matilda has a financial interest.

Sir Elton John, who embarks tonight on a very unique Australian tour (he’s only performing in regional areas) will be performing in front of tens of thousands of fans. And a few thousand of those – in Mackay and Cairns – will be toasting the performance of one of the world’s great rock stars with a cool, refreshing can of Say I Do!

Sir Elton’s management company – Rocket Man Productions (go figure!) – recently ordered over 6,500 cans of ‘Say I Do’, Sparkke’s new ‘white wine bubbles in a can’ which was launched earlier this year, and aims to promote marriage equality in Australia.

Sir Elton himself won’t be sampling Say I Do! The superstar has been sober for 17years. But concert-goers will be among the first in the country to try the first ‘white wine bubbles’ in a can Australia has ever seen.

New Matilda readers will among the first as well. You mob have been big supporters of Sparkke (which I greatly appreciate), and in particular Say I Do! And on that front, the first batch (from the crowd sourcing campaign earlier this year) left the warehouse in Sydney yesterday and today… and should be in New Matilda homes by early next week.

When your Sparkke Say I Do! arrives, we’d love to know what you think about it. So please take a photo of you enjoying it, and post it social media. You can hashtag it with #sparkkechange, #equalitybubbles and, of course, #voteyes.

In other Sparkke news, brewer Agi Gajic has just finished the newest product, a New England Pale Ale. It’s a style of beer Agi became fond of during her trip to the United States earlier this year.

It’s a full strength beer, and it’s campaign message is…. We’ll let you know next week.