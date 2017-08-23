Fight Marriage Equality Hate With Goats Doing Parkour… And Then Enrol To Vote

If you’re a supporter of marriage equality, and you’ve accepted that you may have to participate in the upcoming postal plebiscite, whether you like it or not, then you may be a bit anxious about whether or not the untapped voting power of the ‘millennials’ will be realized.

Well, one grassroots Australian organisation – Democracy in Colour – has taken steps to tackle that issue head on, launching a website where younger voters can watch goats doing parkour, before heading on over to the Australian Electoral Commission to join the roll, or update their details. And by the way… there’s now less than 24 hours to do that before the rolls close. Chop chop.

The whole process takes just a few minutes… not counting the amount of time you invest watching the goats do parkour… which is likely to be substantial, because they’re pretty damn awesome.

In a related note, the whole postal plebiscite issue is increasingly posing a potentially curious problem for the Liberal-Nationals. With an influx of young voters onto the roll, presumably overwhelmingly so they can vote ‘yes’, they’ll also be able to vote in the next federal election.

Seems highly unlikely they’ll be voting ‘yes’ to Malcolm Turnbull and his colleagues, however.

So even if we don’t get marriage equality in the life of this parliament, the postal plebiscite will probably (and ironically) help ensure we get it in the next. Malcolm Turnbull will probably cop the blame from conservatives, but let’s not forget the postal plebiscite was actually Peter Dutton’s idea.

