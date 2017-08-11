He’s travelled the world as one of our great comic exports, but comedian Tim Minchin still calls Australia home.

Ophobic.

Well, parts of it, anyway.

The musical genius behind such great tunes as Come Home Cardinal Pell, and the creator of the hit musical Matilda, has penned another ditty, this time to the tune of Peter Allen’s iconic ‘I still call Australia home.’

But as with all things Minchin, he’s taken a little poetic license, and made it a song about marriage equality in Australia. And it’s gone seriously viral.

Within two hours of posting the video on his Facebook page, it’s already attracted nearly a quarter of a million views, and 15,000 shares.

Minchin’s views on marriage equality would be obvious to anyone who follows his work, but here’s a few lines from his latest song that will help shed a little light if you’re unawares… they’re directed at Malcolm Turnbull, Tony Abbott et al.

Your attempt to keep Australia,

In the past will be a failure,

Because most of Australia ain’t homeeee… ophobic.

In a departure from his stock and trade, Minchin delivers a typed message at the end of the song, and it doesn’t miss its mark either.

“I think the proposed plebiscite on marriage equality is noxious and obnoxious,” Minchin writes.

“Polls show that Aussies are overwhelmingly in favour of marriage equality.

“Not that it should mater. It’s not fucking X-factor.

“But, if the horrid thing goes ahead, let’s drown the mofos in “yes” votes!!

“The condescending shits think that by making it postal, young people won’t vote.

“Prove them wrong.”