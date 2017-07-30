Run Helen Razer, Run!

She’s best known for her mouth and her mind, but turns out one of Australia’s sharpest writers can run as hard as she punches.

Helen Razer – very occasional New Matilda contributor – will be competing in the Run Melbourne Marathon later today, to help raise money for Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

In true Razer style she’s written a thoroughly entertaining message to those who would like to support her.

You can chuck in a few bucks here. And here’s Razer’s message to the world.

Comrades,

In news that is of no true consequence to any being save for the author of this note: Helen is “running” a formal half-marathon (today) in Melbourne. (For those genuine runners who may wish to compare my appalling projected performance favourably against their own: speed is likely to be 9.2km, or pace 6 Minutes 31 per kilometre, with a finish time of 2 hours 17. Oh. Probably more. I usually need a lav stop.)

I may run with all the grace of Jeff Sessions’ testimony. It is my hope that fundraising efforts will exceed this noted meanness. I have selected the organisation to which I personally donate, Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF), as the recipient.

MSF, as you likely know, has no state affiliation. Individual donors like you and me provide more than 90% of its funding, allowing workers to be deployed for utilitarian and not political reasons. MSF delivers emergency medical aid to persons in conflict and other emergency zones lacking infrastructure.

MSF patches everyday people up. They mend civilians who, really, ought to be able to pursue things like, say, their midlife fitness goals in peace, suffering nothing more serious than an enflamed hamstring.

I would be so grateful if you could make a small donation to MSF, either via their direct website or through my certified page. I understand that you may have all your charitable dollars tied up for the month, and if this is the case, I would be grateful if you could pass my fundraising page on via your social media.

Warm thanks, and solidarity to you and all in the world.

H