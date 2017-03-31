New Matilda Threatened By Four Law Firms Over Asbestos Investigation

Earlier this month, New Matilda published an investigative feature naming a company from Kazakhstan, which was behind an international spying operation targetting anti-asbestos campaigners, including in Australia.

You can read the original feature – by British journalist Michael Gillard and New Matilda editor Chris Graham – here.

As a result of the story, New Matilda is being pursued legally by four separate law firms – one from Australia and three from the United Kingdom – representing different players in the story.

New Matilda has a publicly stated policy of publishing all legal threats levelled against it. In that vein, below is the correspondence from the four firms, along with New Matilda’s replies.

First letter from Australian law firm Addisons threatening legal action – March 6

Second letter from Australian law firm Addisons – March 7

Response from New Matilda to Addisons – March 8

Letter from London law firm Eversheds Sutherland threatening legal action – March 8

Letter from London law firm McCue & Partners threatening legal action – March 9

Letter from London law firm Grosvenor Law threatening legal action – March 10

Response from New Matilda to all parties – March 15