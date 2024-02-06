Latest
Curb Your Enthusiasm: Larry David Might Not Be ‘THE’ God Of Comedy, But He’s Definitely ‘A’ God

By on Media & Culture

The show’s called Curb Your Enthusiasm, but that’s an impossible task if you have a pulse, and even the tiniest ‘schmear’ of humour in your bones, writes Chris Graham.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, after more than two decades ‘Curb’, as enthusiasts call it, is finally wrapping up. Episode 1 of Season 12 dropped overnight. And to describe it as ‘glorious’ doesn’t quite do it justice.

For background, lovers of Seinfeld will of course already know and appreciate the genius of Larry David, the creator of Curb. He was also at least half the brains behind Seinfeld, and when the Western world’s biggest comedy ended in 1999, David launched Curb a year later.

Almost a quarter of a century later, it’s finally coming to an end.

The show follows a “fictionalised” version of Larry David (the scare quotes are because it’s entirely possible David’s not acting in the show… the jury is still out on that) as he smashes his way through life, the universe and all the social mores that make things extremely uncomfortable for most of us.

No spoilers, of course, save to say, there’s an emotional support dog, a pair of ladies glasses (Seinfeld lovers take note), and a scene with a ‘South African businessman’ that, if it’s not the greatest piece of ad-libbed comedy in the history of moving pictures (the actors are simply given a broad story outline – they make the lines up as they go along), then it’s certainly got to be in the top five.

We’ll profile the show in more depth when Season 12 is closer to an end (there’s 10 episodes – the finale is on April 7), and if you’ve missed the Curb hype so far, trust me, it’ll be almost impossible to avoid as episode 10 draws near (bold prediction: it’s going to be as big as the last episode of Seinfeld). But for now, there’s a variety of ways to enjoy it – Curb is on Binge, Apple TV, Google Play and Foxtel. Just google it and your options will pop up.

And if you want to sample a bit of Curb before you buy, or you’re just too cheap to fork out the subscription fee, Youtube hosts a channel called Curb Your Tube.

