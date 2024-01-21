The Slaughter In Gaza: Live Updates

This story features ongoing updates of breaking news on the genocide ongoing slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza by Israel.
Israeli Teen jailed For Refusing To Join IDF’s Gaza Slaughter Speaks Out
TEL AVIV | January 21, 2024
Israeli teenager, Tal Mitnick – jailed for 30 days for refusing to report for mandatory military service required of most Israeli’s when they reach 18 – has spoken out again, after being released from jail.
Talnick sopke to Guardian columnist Owen Jones (above), and also to Democracy Now!:
As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows to continue the assault on Gaza, we speak with the first Israeli to refuse mandatory military service since Israel’s offensive began over three months ago. Last month, 18-year-old Tal Mitnick announced he would refuse military service in what he called a “revenge war” on Gaza, and was sentenced to 30 days in a military prison. Just released from jail, Mitnick faces another draft summons and says he will refuse “over and over until someone gives up, until the army gives me an exemption.” Mitnick says the October 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel broke the idea Israel could live with occupation. “We need to keep fighting for a just future,” he says, urging the younger generation of Israelis to use their voices for peace. “We’re the future, and we can change.”
Fourth Missile Strike On Houthis: US, With Australia’s Help, Takes Another Step Closer To All Out War
YEMEN | January 18, 2024
The United States has attacked Houthi-controlled sites in Yemen for the fourth time, as tensions over Israel’s slaughter in Gaza continue to mount.
Associated Press reported shortly before midday:
The U.S. military fired another wave of ship- and submarine-launch missile strikes against Houthi-controlled sites Wednesday, US officials said, marking the fourth time in days it has directly targeted the group in Yemen as violence that ignited in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war continues to spill over in the Middle East.
The strikes followed the official announcement that the U.S. has put the Houthis back on its list of specially designated global terrorists. The sanctions that come with the formal designation are meant to sever violent extremist groups from their sources of financing.
The Houthis have been targetting shipping in the Red Sea that is headed to Israel, in protest at the Israeli assault on gaza which has claimed at least 30,00 lives in three months, most of them women and children.
Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles confirmed last week Australia had assisted and supported the US and the United Kingdom in the ongoing assaults.
Cry Me a River… While You Spare A Thought For The Spin Doctors In This Conflict
WASHINGTON, US | January 16, 2024
By Chris Graham
Imagine, for a moment, being a spin doctor for the Biden Administration, and being expected to stand before a press pack and lie and/or obfuscate about the slaughter of tens of thousands of brown people on the other side of the world.
Well, that’s what deputy press secretary for the Biden administration, Vedant Patel did late last week, after he was asked by a journalist why US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken responded to the unfolding genocide being perpetrated by Israel in Gaza by attacking China.
We’re posting it her so that in a few years time, Patel’s children and grandchildren can ‘see what Daddy did’, while Gazans were being slaughtered, en-masse.
Looking Back: Don’t Forget The Slaughter On October 7.
ISRAEL | January 14, 2024
By Chris Graham
One of the challenges with reporting about (and reading about) slaughters like that unfolding in Gaza, is the risk of becoming so hardened and affected by the lop-sided nature of the conflict, that you become immune to the suffering of ‘the other side’.
While it should be abundantly clear to any impassive observer (if that’s possible) that Israel is committing genocide, and must be stopped, it’s also important not to lose sight of the suffering experienced by some Israeli residents.
With that in mind, the video above is worth watching, and re-watching, to remind yourself that while the video above could never justify Israel’s response, the victims of war and brutal oppression never come from just from one side of fence, and they’re never just adults and combatants.
Israel ‘Did What It Needed To Do In The Hague’, Says Internal Law Expert
THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS | January 14, 2024
If you’re interested in delving deeper into the ‘legal weeds’ of South Africa’s case against Israel in the International Court of Justice, this segment from Al Jazeera provides some interesting perspectives.
There doesn’t seem to be much debate about whether or not Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, rather whether or not procedurally how much of it it can get away with.
The comments from Michael Becker, an expert in human rights law from Trinity College in Dublin, starting at 8:13 are particularly interesting. He notes that despite the perceived weakness of the substance of Israel’s arguments, they tended to focus heavily on procedure, which is important, and appeared to be also aiming not so much to prevent provisional measures being imposed by the ICJ, but rather to at least affect what those procedural measures might be… i.e. not a complete halt of the slaughter.
The comments from Associate Professor Cathleen Powell at 11:10 are also worth noting: She acknowledges that Israel had, on occasion, a quite compelling argument about jurisdiction, although it’s possible it may not be factual.
Netanyahu Doubles Down, Attacks The Hague Before Genocide Decision Even Made
ISRAEL | January 14, 2024
By Chris Graham
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to believe South Africa has already proved in The Hague that Israel has perpetrated genocide against the Palestinian people, if a speech he gave overnight to mark 100 days of the ‘war’ is anything to go by.
Either that, or it’s just next level arrogance mixed with a little bit of stupidity, because the 15 Justices of the International Court of Justice are only a couple of days into deliberations that may take up to two weeks.
In any case, Netanyahu took aim, and did what he does best – played the victim card, while his army continues to slaughter innocent men, women and children in Gaza.
Biden Jumps The Shark: ‘Missile Strikes On Houthis Intended to Prevent Escalation’, Claims White House
YEMEN | January 13, 2024
The crisis in the Middle East – led by Israel’s ongoing slaughter in Gaza – continiues to grow, with US and UK-led aerial strikes on multiple targets inside Yemen, a small country at the bottom of the Arabian peninsula.
The attacks reportedly focussed on bases held by the Houthis, a Shia Muslim-based Yemeni separatist group (Yemen is majority Sunni Muslim). In response, the Houthis have promised the US will “pay dearly” for its actions.
The New York Times reports:
A White House spokesman denied on Friday that the American-led military strikes on Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen were intended to ignite a wider regional war, even as Houthi leaders and their allies vowed to respond.
“We’re not interested in a war with Yemen,” said the spokesman, John F. Kirby. “We’re not interested in a conflict of any kind. In fact everything the president has been doing has been trying to prevent any escalation of conflict, including the strikes last night.”
Australia has reportedly been involved in the US-UK strikes, providing logistical and intelligence support.
The Houthis have recently escalated attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea, claiming that the targetting of ships headed to Israel is in support of Palestinians in Gaza. In truth, the attacks have been more random than simply targetting Israeli shipping.
The United Nations recently passed a vote calling for an end to the assaults.
Landmark Hearing Into South Africa’s Charge Of Genocide Against Israel Commences In ICJ Shortly
THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS | JANUARY 11, 2024
South Africa’s allegation of genocide against Israel over its ongoing assault on Gaza, will commence in the International Court of Justice in The Hague this evening.
The hearing will be staged over two days – January 11 and 12 – and is scheduled to begin at 10am (8pm AEDT). You can watch proceedings live here, via New Matilda. If you have problems with our link, watch live at The Hague here.
Israeli Politician Targeted For Removal After Supporting Calls For Investigation Into Genocide
ISRAEL | JANUARY 8, 2024
Israeli democracy continues to crumble under the weight of the nation’s response to the October 7 attacks by Hamas. In the latest development, moves are underway to remove Ofer Cassif, an Arab-Jewish politician with the Hadash-Ta’al party, from the Knesset (Israeli parliament), after he signed a petition organised by South Africa petition.
Mr Cassif was accused of “treason” by other Israeli politicians. Cassif explained his reasoning to one of the more moderate Israeli newspapers, Harretz, saying, his constitutional duty was to Israeli society, not to the government who calls for “ethnic cleansing and even actual genocide”.
The video above is a 25 minute interview with Guardian columnist Owen Jones. You can follow Jones’ Youtube account – which has a significant amount of content related to Israel’s ongoing assault on Palestinians, here.
Israeli Soldier Thinks Better Of Attacking Ambulance After Realizing He’s Being Filmed
JERUSALEM | December 18, 2023
Sometimes, Israeli soldiers are very open about their brutality, but most of the time, they try and perform it out of the view of prying international eyes.
And then every now and then, they get ‘caught in the act’. Here’s a member of the ‘most moral army in the world’ about to throw a flash bang grenade at a crowd gathered around a Palestinian ambulance, until he realizes he’s being filmed by a western journalist.
Israeli soldier was about to throw a grenade at an ambulance with medics, then stopped when he realised he was being filmed…🇮🇱🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/RaoDUygo52
— Pelham (@Resist_05) December 19, 2023
Israeli Teacher Arrested, Jailed For Facebook Posts Opposing Slaughter In Gaza
ISRAEL | NOVEMBER 23, 2023
Maya Barucha, a history and civics teacher from Jerusalem had his home ransacked by Israeli police before he was arrested and jailed for four days – all of it in solitary confinement.
His crime? He posted his opposition to the killing of Palestinian civilians on his personal Facebook page.
The interview above is with American media outlet Democracy Now! You can follow their coverage here.
All Gazans Are Combatants, Nuclear Strike On The Strip Is An Option, Says Israeli Government Minister
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL | NOVEMBER 6, 2023
The New Arab reports:
An Israeli minister said on Sunday that using a nuclear weapon on Gaza is “an option” in Tel Aviv’s ongoing war on the besieged Palestinian enclave.
Amichai Eliyahu belongs to the far-right Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party, led by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and has been the Minister for Heritage in the Israeli government since 2022.
‘There are no non-combatants in Gaza,” Eliyahu told Radio Kol Berama as the death toll from Israel’s bombardment of Gaza nears 10,000 – including 3,900 children.
Asked if it was therefore permissible to launch a nuclear attack on Gaza, he replied: “that’s one way … that’s an option.”
Palestinian Reporter Finds Out Colleague Has Died While Live On Air
GAZA | November 4, 2023
BBC reports:
“A Palestine TV news anchor and a reporter broke down on air after learning their colleague was killed in an explosion in Gaza.
Mohammad Abu Hatab, a reporter for Palestine TV, died with members of his family in an Israeli strike on his home in Khan Younis, the broadcaster said.
Colleague Salman Al-Bashir learned about the killing while reporting live from outside Nasser Hospital.”
In just three weeks of fighting, at least three dozen journalists have been killed in Gaza by Israeli forces.
