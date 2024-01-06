‘Amplifying Others: A Very John Pilger Thing To Do’: Working With Australia’s Most Renowned Journalist

ABC Brisbane presenter David Iliffe spoke to New Matilda editor Chris Graham earlier this week about the recent passing of legendary Australian journalist and documentary maker John Pilger.

John, born and bred in Bondi, Sydney, passed away in London on December 30. He was aged 84.

Chris worked as John’s Associate Producer on his 2013 film Utopia, which explored the decades-long failures of successive Governments to deal fairly with Australia’s Indigenous population.

Below, David and Chris discuss what it was like to work with one of the world’s best known journalists.