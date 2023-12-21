Fresh Israeli War Crime Claims: UN Demands Probe Into ‘Summary Execution’ Of 11 Men In Front Of Their Families

The United Nations has demanded an investigation into allegations Israeli Defence Force (IDF) soldiers this week rounded up and executed at least 11 Palestinian men in front of their families, before lobbing grenades into a room holding women and children.

The shocking claims are made in a written statement issued overnight by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. Since an assault on Israel by Hamas on October 7 that killed more than 1,200 people, the IDF has responded by levelling Gaza city, with at least 20,000 people killed already, more than 50,000 wounded, and about 1.9 million of the 2.2 million population displaced.

The latest incident is one of a string of allegations of war crimes being levelled against Israel.

“OHCHR OPT has received disturbing information alleging that Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) summarily killed at least 11 unarmed Palestinian men in front of their family members in Al Remal neighbourhood, Gaza City, which raises alarm about the possible commission of a war crime,” the statement reads.

“This comes in the wake of earlier allegations concerning the deliberate targeting and killing of civilians at the hands of Israeli forces.

“The Israeli authorities must immediately institute an independent, thorough and effective investigation into these allegations, and if found to be substantiated, those responsible must be brought to justice and measures implemented to prevent any such serious violations from recurring.

The United Nations reports that late on the evening of December 19, the IDF surrounded then raided a premises known as the ‘Annan building’ in Al Remal neighborhood, Gaza City. In addition to Annan family, three related families were sheltering from the IDF assault.

“According to witness accounts circulated by media sources and Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, while in control of the building and the civilians sheltering there, the IDF allegedly separated the men from the women and children, and then shot and killed at least 11 of the men, mostly aged in their late 20’s and early 30’s, in front of their family members.

“The IDF then allegedly ordered the women and children into a room, and either shot at them or threw a grenade into the room, reportedly seriously injuring some of them, including an infant and a child.

“OHCHR has confirmed the killings at Al Awda building, although the details and circumstances of the killings are still under verification. IDF has not released any information on the incident.”

The allegations against the IDF are the latest in a string of claims of war crimes and ‘accidental deaths’, some acknowledged by Israeli authorities, including:

Three Israeli captives who escaped Hamas custody were shot and killed by Israeli forces, despite waving a white cloth on a pole to indicate surrender;

Two women were shot and killed by Israeli snipers outside a Catholic church in northern Gaza, prompting unprecedented condemnation from Pope Francis, who labelled Israel’s ongoing actions in Palestine “terrorism”.

Images of detained Palestinian prisoners being paraded in their underwear by IDF soldiers have gone viral on social media;

Israel has refused growing international calls for a ceasefire in the conflict, despite killing more than 20,000 people, most of them civilians, and about 40 per cent of whom are children.

The Biden Administration in the United States has used its power at the United Nations to block criticism of its ally, and has fast-tracked the provision of billions of dollars in cash and military equipment.