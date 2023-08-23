The Argument Against A Three-Day Weekend

Debate has flared up in Victorian media recently over the merits (or otherwise) of a three-day working week. Jeet Singh, a year 8 student from Melbourne, throws in her two cents worth.

Recently, a light has been shone on the voices of those who say there should be a three-day weekend. However, the introduction of a three-day weekend would be a disadvantage to people.

Owing to the working day week being shortened to four days, it means that many departments and businesses will close for the day off. This means that there will be less work to be done, affecting many sectors of the economy such as trade, education, manufacturing, finance, tourism, construction, etc.

That will cause Australia’s economy to be seen as less competitive, and we will have to surrender to other progressing economies such as the United States, Japan, and China. For Australia’s economy to thrive and be seen as a serious competitor globally, a three-day weekend should not be established.

A three-day weekend can significantly increase the average household’s spending. People may find themselves spending a lot of money on shopping, tickets to sporting events, restaurant bills, and more. This unnecessary spending of money can put many people under financial stress or can make it difficult to pay necessities like mortgages, rent, or bills.

Also, a three-day weekend would be detrimental to young people’s education. Teachers might be already under enormous pressure to do everything they have to teach in a limited amount of time, which is why they must skim or skip certain topics to fit in with more important ones. Skipping certain topics and ignoring them causes gaps in a student’s learning, and they may struggle to pass certain exams and attain qualifications.

Some would argue that a three-day weekend would reduce work travel and thus carbon emissions. However, as many people leave their homes to engage in other activities or forms of entertainment, a significant proportion of them will travel by car. Conversely, more fossil fuels are emitted as cars travel longer distances than simply just commuting to work, such as weekend trips.

In conclusion, a three-day weekend should not be considered. It disproportionately damages young people’s learning, increases unnecessary spending, and can wreak havoc on the economy.

If the average person thinks that a well-educated, less financially stressful, economically prosperous lifestyle is a healthy one, then we should not be instituting three-day weekends.