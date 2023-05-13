Footy Boosts Handy Rise in Arts & Rec Sector Turnover

The ‘Arts and recreation services industry’ recorded the largest percentage increase in business turnover in March this year, rising 9.7 per cent, according to monthly figures released this week by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

But before the ‘art lovers’ among us get too hopeful, Robert Ewing, ABS head of business indicators, explained where much of the boost came from.

“Strong ground attendance at AFL events and an earlier start to the NRL season over March contributed to the rise in business turnover for Arts and recreation services,” Mr Ewing said.

Electricity, gas, water and waste services recorded the second largest monthly rise in turnover (+9.5 per cent), followed by Other services (+5.2 per cent) which includes personal care services and selected repair and maintenance activities.

Retail trade saw the largest fall (-2.0 per cent), due to lower turnover for motor vehicles and household goods. This was followed by Construction, which fell 0.7 per cent, with weakness seen across building construction firms.

All 13 selected industries recorded year-on-year increases, led by Accommodation and food services (+19.7 per cent), Administration and support services (+19.4 per cent) and Arts and recreation services (+18.4%).