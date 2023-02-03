First Nations LGBTQIA+SB Creativity Showcased As ‘Marri Madung Butbut’ Full Program Revealed

A host of free events have been revealed to complement the existing ticketed events announced for Marri Madung Butbut (Many Brave Hearts): Sydney WorldPride’s First Nations Gathering Space.

On Gadigal Country from February 23-29, renowned multi-arts space Carriageworks will come alive with a celebration of LGBTQIA+SB First Nations artistry and culture, as part Sydney WorldPride 2023.

The program will be the largest Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and global First Nation

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual, + Sistergirl and Brotherboy (LGBTQIA+SB) celebration ever to take place in Australia.

Ben Graetz, Festival Creative Director for Sydney WorldPride, said it was important to celebrate the creativity and brilliance of not only the oldest living culture on the planet, but also the oldest LGBTQIA+ culture as well.

“I’m proud to be putting LGBTQIA+SB performers on a such a major stage and sharing their talents with mob and the world,” Graetz said.

“Marri Madung Butbut is a place where everyone is welcome to experience the rainbow heart of the oldest surviving culture on the planet.”

Marri Madung Butbut will kick off with a free-to-attend opening night party, Djarraba Disco (Feb 23), curated by The Huxleys, plus another 11 free events:

Tidda (Sister) Bingo (Feb 27) – Western Sydney’s finest, Tyra Bankstown hosts a game of bingo on steroids, accompanied by some fabulous drag performances.

(Feb 28) – an evening of variety performance from Warrane (Sydney's) beautiful LGBTQIA+SB community. The event is co-produced by Moogahlin Performing Arts and Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and will include performances from Nana Miss Koori, Nova Gina and BeeDazzled Shanks.

(Feb 27) – a chance to sing your heart out with 2Joocee at a deadly night of Koori-oke with ya mob.

(From Jan 5 to March)– Created by famed artists The Huxleys, Bloodlines is a multi-artform exhibition which honours and worships legendary artists lost to HIV/AIDS.

(Feb 26) – a Pasifika variety show celebrating femme Fa'afafine performers, including Jaycee Tanuvasa, Killia, Jamaica Moana and the House of Iman.

The launch (Feb 26) of NANGAMAY (dream) MANA (gather) DJURALI (grow), a world-first anthology of LGBTQIA+SB poetry.

(Feb 26) – a panel discussion providing insights into the Deaf First Nations community.

(Feb 24) – watch the ABC broadcast with hosts Elaine Crombie and BeeDazzled Shanks and DJ NAINAN.

(Feb 25) – Hosted by cabaret diva Constantina Bush and Rose Quartz.

(Feb 26) – international DJ and activist Lady Shaka, and Neesha Alexander lead this party celebrating Pasifika trans, femme and Fa'afafine voices.

(Feb 28) – A closing night party celebrating a new generation of mob talent, hosted by Brotherboy Kaiwar Silky.

Trading Blak Mini Market will also be offering a curated selection of First Nations wares from First Nations owned and operated businesses across the six days of the Gathering Space.

Food and beverage will also be available, with Aboriginal-owned catering business Indigiearth operating out of the Carriagework’s café, Cornerstone, and serving up delicious food and native ingredients.

Ticketed events include:

Klub Village (Feb 23-27) – a cabaret like nothing you’ve experienced, the unstoppable Kween Kong is placing First Nation and queer allied artist storytelling front and centre, combining drag, circus and dance in a spectacular show. A rotating cast of dancers and performers include Sela Vai, Humxn, Bizzi Body, Chocolate Boxx and Aboriginal comedy All Star Jay Wymarra.

(Feb 23-27) – a cabaret like nothing you've experienced, the unstoppable Kween Kong is placing First Nation and queer allied artist storytelling front and centre, combining drag, circus and dance in a spectacular show. A rotating cast of dancers and performers include Sela Vai, Humxn, Bizzi Body, Chocolate Boxx and Aboriginal comedy All Star Jay Wymarra.

(Feb 25-26) – an all-ages, interactive, family-friendly circus show with Dale Woodbridge-Brown.

(Feb 26) – enjoy an evening of historical songs from the Torres Strait with a mix of ancient languages and tropical island reggae grooves.

(Feb 23-24) – a hilarious, provocative and heartfelt play written by and starring Joel Bray that meshes the impact of colonisation with the quest for love in the Grindr era, and includes the theatrical use of powdered sugar!

(Feb 26-28) – experimental theatre and arthouse cinema collide with First Nation identity in this biting satire by Carly Sheppard and Kamarra Bell-Wykes, and starring Carly Sheppard as the titular character Chase.

$20+bf tickets for all shows at Marri Madung Butbut: the First Nations Gathering Space are available for First Nations people of any nation via the MobTix program (click here to apply) . General admission tickets are also available via the Sydney WorldPride website (click here).

The events at Carriageworks compliment the Blak & Deadly: The First Nations Gala Concert (March 2) with tickets available via MobTix ($49+bf).

Sydney WorldPride 2023 runs for 17 days, from 17 February to 5 March 2023 incorporating Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. Tickets for Official events via SydneyWorldPride.com. Tickets for community events at prideamplified.au.

The full festival program over 300 events across WorldPride Official, WorldPride Arts, WorldPride Sports and Pride Amplified is available on the Sydney WorldPride website.