ItsTheGreensFault That This Story Went Viral

DON’T MISS ANYTHING! ONE CLICK TO GET NEW MATILDA DELIVERED DIRECT TO YOUR INBOX, FREE!

As most would know by now, our bushfire crisis was started by the Australian Greens. They’ve been in power here for over 500 years – contrary to popular belief, they were oppressing Aboriginal people long before the British arrived and started killing them.

And now, the Greens have started killing their own, after preventing hazard reduction burns all around the country by using their majority in every Australian Parliament to shut down debate.

Or so goes, somewhat roughly, the narrative that is being quietly advanced by the Morrison government, their boosters, and their detestable lackeys.

The hashtag #ItsTheGreensFault – purportedly started by the Young Liberals to try and divert attention away from the staggering performance of their ‘Dear Leader’ – is gathering pace on social media.

It does beg the question what sort of a person would look at a crisis of this magnitude – which has so far claimed several dozen human lives, and more than half a billion animal ones – and think to themselves, ‘Hmmm… how can I capitalise on this?’

Regardless, as with all things #ScottyFromMarketing, it’s blown up in their face. The Greens have embraced the hashtag, and re-engineered it, thus:

#ItsTheGreensFault a washing machine minute is much longer than an actual minute — Jo Foster (@jo1foster) January 4, 2020

#ItsTheGreensFault Jack and Rose didn’t both fit on that door. pic.twitter.com/yxGmd8ewij — limeshot (@limeshot) January 4, 2020

#ItsTheGreensFault that my robot vacuum sometimes starts all by itself and then speaks to me in chinese — scary_crab (@wife_googling) January 4, 2020

#ItsTheGreensFault that Hermione ended up with Ron instead of Harry when it was CLEAR that Harry was the better fit for her and – — Jules LeFevre (@jules_lefevre) January 4, 2020

#ItsTheGreensFault Hot Cross Buns on Boxing Day — Chris Cox (@CoxyJindas) January 4, 2020

But by far the most stinging response of all has come from a federal Greens politician himself – Jordon Steele-John.

Steele-John, the youngest person in Australian Parliament, gets around in a wheelchair. Hence:

#ItsTheGreensFault that I can't walk 🏃‍♂️❌ — Senator Jordon Steele-John 🌏🔥 (@Jordonsteele) January 4, 2020

There is a touch of relief from some that the hashtag isn’t quite what it appears.

That moment you see #ItsTheGreensFault trending, thinking that people are seriously blaming the Greens for this, only to realise it's hundreds of Aussies taking the piss out of mad Liberals. Had me worried for a moment, Australia. — Iantos (@IantosWolf) January 4, 2020

Although, we’ve started our own variation on a theme… in the interests of political balance.

Still on the amusing hashtag front, with some on the left jokingly baying for a leadership challenge from Peter Dutton – because he couldn’t do a worse job than Morrison (a phrase that no-one ever thought would asppear in nature) – some smart bastard has come up with a campaign to help the ‘Copper from Queensland’ win the top job.

As bad a PM as #ScottyFromMarketting is I do hope they don’t replace him with #peterfromsecurity — 💧 Be Kind (@PeelRjp) January 5, 2020

#PeterFromSecurity hasn’t started trending yet, although that’s no doubt in part due to the fact there seems to be no end of creative ways #ScottyFromMarketing has managed to screw up and draw attention to himself.

Just give it time, lefties, give it time….

BE PART OF THE SOLUTION: WE NEED YOUR HELP TO KEEP NEW MATILDA ALIVE. Click here to chip in through Paypal, or you can click here to access our GoFundMe campaign.