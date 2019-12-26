Morrison Announces Inquiry Into States’ Fire Policies, But It’s Business As Usual On Federal Climate Plans

DON’T MISS ANYTHING! ONE CLICK TO GET NEW MATILDA DELIVERED DIRECT TO YOUR INBOX, FREE!

Now is NOT the time to discuss politics (or climate change), at least not while the nation burns. So says our Prime Minister, Scott Morrison. But now IS the time to play politics, with the Morrison government announcing today that it will launch a federal bushfire inquiry which will specifically look into state policy.

This will be the second Coalition inquiry into bushfire management in two years.

This from the man who disappeared for a Hawaiian holiday in the midst of a national fire emergency; whose office lied about where he was; who stayed silent until outrage was palpable; who returned and used a press conference to blame his kids for dragging him overseas; and who has repeatedly, constantly claimed now is not the time to talk politics.

That’s right folks… we’re being governed by a psychopath.

According to the Herald: “Natural Disaster and Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud has instructed the House of Representatives Standing Committee on the Environment and Energy to investigate the effect of past and current vegetation and land management practices on bushfires.”

As for a federal government revision of its own policies, Morrison has told media this morning that federal government policy will not be made by social media outrage.

"Social media is not going to set government policy in this country." @ScottMorrisonMP says the ongoing challenge of combating bushfires wont be done over Twitter. #AustralianFires #auspol pic.twitter.com/LAasAlmGgB — David Marler (@Qldaah) December 24, 2019

